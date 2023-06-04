SOUTH JERSEY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH RESOURCES PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY EVENT

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 5, 2023, South Jersey Behavioral Health Resources ("SJBHR") discovered encrypted files on certain computer systems. SJBHR immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain of its servers beginning on April 3, 2023. The investigation remains ongoing, and at this time, SJBHR is unaware if any data related to individuals was subject to unauthorized access and/or acquisition. SJBHR is providing notification out of an abundance of caution and has seen no evidence of misuse of any information related to this incident.

What Information Was Involved? While the investigation remains ongoing and SJBHR has not yet found evidence of unauthorized access or acquisition of personal data, the types of personal information that SJBHR maintains on its systems that could be potentially involved includes an individual's name and contact information, Social Security number, date of birth, medical record number, treating/referring physician, health insurance information, subscriber number, medical history information, diagnosis/treatment information.

SJBHR takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care seriously. Upon discovery, SJBHR immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. SJBHR reported this incident to law enforcement and are taking steps to implement additional safeguards and review policies and procedures relating to data privacy and security.

SJBHR encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, explanation of benefit forms, and explanation of benefits forms, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity, and detect errors.

Individuals who want additional information about this event can visit SJBHR's website at https://www.sjbhr.org/ .

SOURCE South Jersey Behavioral Health Resources, Inc.