South Korea Construction Market is to grow by USD 50.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for modular houses to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in South Korea is expected to grow by USD 50.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (private and public) and end-user (residential, non-residential, and civil works). The growing demand for modular houses is a key factor driving market growth. Modular homes are also known as prefabricated homes. Unlike a conventional home, a modular home is manufactured off-site and then transported to the required location for assembly and erection. In addition, buyers have the choice of incorporating their own home designs and specifications. Demand for modular homes has increased steadily in recent years in Korea due to rising rents and high costs of new home construction. Furthermore, demand for these houses among students living in major cities where it is expensive to rent or buy a home has been increasing due to the low cost of housing compared with traditional homes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the construction market in South Korea : Bumwood Co. Ltd., Daewoo E and C, DL Group, DPR Construction, GS E and C Corp., Gyeyang Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., HL D and I Halla, Hyundai Development Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., MUNYOUNG Corp., Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd., POSCO, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SGC eTEC E and C, and SK eco plant CO. LTD.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.42% YOY growth in 2023.

The increase in public infrastructure spending is a major trend in the market.

Uncertain macroeconomic conditions is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The private segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The need to renovate and modernize construction projects in the private sector has increased in recent years due to the aging of existing buildings and the increasing resale of real estate in Korea. In addition, new housing projects have reached a peak in Korea in recent years. Therefore, public construction activities in this country are limited. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

