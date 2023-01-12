South Korea Contact Lenses Industry to 2028 - Daily Disposable and Frequent Replacement Lenses are the Most Popular

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Contact Lenses Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea contact lenses market is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 3.15% by revenue and 2.76% by volume during the forecast period 2023-2028.



Compared to other countries, South Korea has high sales of conventional lenses. Although daily disposable and frequent replacement lenses are the most popular due to their convenience, conventional lenses continue to have a strong consumer base for those put off by the longer-term outlay of disposable options.

Additionally, there is also likely to be greater development of contact lenses that can block blue light from digital screens.



However, the growth potential for contact lenses may be hampered in South Korea as more consumers turn to eye surgeries, such as LASIK and LASEK, and lens implants. A new type of eye surgery is increasingly gaining popularity in South Korea. Called SMILE LASIK, this surgery requires only a small incision to be made on the cornea's surface.

The procedure is technologically advanced and has resulted in minimal side-effects. This growing preference for SMILE LASIK is, however, expected to hamper the demand for contact lenses in the future.



Competitive Outlook

The established players in the South Korean contact lenses market include Alcon Korea Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Korea Co Ltd, CooperVision Korea Inc, Interojo Inc, and Bausch & Lomb Korea Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. South Korea Contact Lenses Market - Summary

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Size & Forecasts

1.3. Market Driving Aspects

1.4. Market Restraining Aspects

1.5. Key Players



2. South Korea Contact Lenses Market Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the South Korea Contact Lenses Market

2.2. Market Share Analysis

2.3. Brand Share Analysis

2.4. PESTLE Analysis

2.5. Value Chain Analysis



3. South Korea Contact Lenses Market - by Category (In $ Million & in Thousand Units)

3.1 Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd)

3.1.1. Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd) Market - by Material

3.1.1.1. Hydrogel

3.1.1.2. Silicone Hydrogel

3.1.2. Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd) Market - by Condition

3.1.2.1. Multifocal

3.1.2.2. Spherical

3.1.2.3. Toric

3.2. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp)

3.2.1. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp) Market - by Material

3.2.1.1. Hydrogel

3.2.1.2. Silicone Hydrogel

3.2.2. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp) Market - by Condition

3.2.2.1. Multifocal

3.2.2.2. Spherical

3.2.2.3. Toric

3.3. Conventional Lens



4. South Korea Contact Lenses Market - by Type (In $ Million)

4.1. Clear

4.2. Cosmetic - Circle

4.3. Cosmetic - Non-Circle



5. South Korea Contact Lenses Market - by Distribution Channel (In $ Million)

5.1. Retail Channels

5.2. E-Commerce



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Johnson & Johnson Korea Co Ltd

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Product Portfolio

6.2. Bausch & Lomb Korea Inc

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Product Portfolio

6.3. Interojo Inc

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Product Portfolio

6.4. Alcon Korea Ltd

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Product Portfolio

6.5. Coopervision Korea Inc

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Product Portfolio



7. Research Methodology & Scope

