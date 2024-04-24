South Korea Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $7.22 Billion by 2029 - Get Insights on 35 Existing Data Centers and 19 Upcoming Facilities across South Korea

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the South Korea data center market is growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2023-2029.

South Korea data center market research report by Arizton

South Korea Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 7.22 Billion (2029) Market Size (Area) 688 thousand sq. Feet (2029) Market Size (Power Capacity) 143 MW (2029) CAGR Investment (2023-2029) 8.43 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1.42 Billion (2029) Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

South Korea is becoming a resilient data center market, propelled by a strategy prioritizing cloud service, a conducive business climate, and a well-established regulatory framework. Moreover, South Korea is a prominent Southeast Asian market, with investment opportunities driven by Artificial Intelligence and Renewable Energy initiatives. Major investments from local and international data center providers position the country as a pivotal player in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) digital infrastructure landscape.

Recently, South Korea has seen the development of smart cities such as Seoul, Incheon, Busan, and Daejeon. These cities implemented various smart solutions, including the Integrated Public Transportation Fare System, Demand-Responsive Transportation (DRT), Smart Grid, Smart Waste Management System, and numerous others.

Investment Opportunities in South Korea

In October 2023 , LGU+ announced the completion of their second facility, Pyeoungchon 2 Center, in South Korea .

, LGU+ announced the completion of their second facility, Pyeoungchon 2 Center, in . In September 2023 , Kakao announced the completion of their data center facility in Ansan, Gyeonggi, South Korea .

, Kakao announced the completion of their data center facility in Ansan, Gyeonggi, . In September 2023 , SK Ecoplant announced plans to develop a data center campus facility in Pohang, South Korea .

, SK Ecoplant announced plans to develop a data center campus facility in Pohang, . In August 2023 , the South Korean government announced plans to develop a 1GW data center campus in the Southwest of South Korea .

, the South Korean government announced plans to develop a 1GW data center campus in the Southwest of . In June 2023 , Empyrion DC commenced constructing its first data center facility in the Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea .

Market Trends

The South Korean government has committed to overturning the earlier policy by the administration of phasing out nuclear energy—the previous approach aimed to reduce the number of operational nuclear plants to 17 by 2034.

South Korea plans to reduce its dependence on coal-fired power generation to 19.7% by 2030 and further down to 14.4% by 2036. Additionally, the country aims to decrease its reliance on gas-fired generation to 22.9% by 2030 and 9.3% by 2036.

plans to reduce its dependence on coal-fired power generation to 19.7% by 2030 and further down to 14.4% by 2036. Additionally, the country aims to decrease its reliance on gas-fired generation to 22.9% by 2030 and 9.3% by 2036. KOEN, formerly Korea South-East Power (KOSEP), generates renewable power from photovoltaic - 36 MW, hydro - 18.6 MW, fuel cells - 51.9 MW, wind - 58.4 MW, and biomass - 325 MW.

Korea Western Power owns and operates around 17 solar power plants with a total capacity of around 43 MW. The Taean Small Hydro Power plant generates 2.2 MW, and the Hwasun Wind Power plant produces around 16 MW. In addition, the company generates around 39 MW of power capacity through fuel cells, generating around 35 MW of power through biomass.

Significant Growth in Cloud, Mission Critical, and High-Performance Infrastructure to Increase OCP and Arm-based Server Adoption Booming the Market Growth

The expansion of hyperscale data centers will likely increase the demand for arm-based servers and promote the procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions and OCP infrastructure solutions. South Korea-based cloud service provider Douzone Bizon adopted Intel Xeon Scalable Processor solutions to decrease the total cost of ownership for managing blade servers.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and South Korea colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in South Korea by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Korea

Facilities Covered (Existing): 35



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 19



Coverage: 12+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in South Korea

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The South Korea data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Seoul



Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE Architects

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO ICT

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Digital Edge

Equinix

Hostway IDC

Kakao Corp

KT Corp

LG Uplus

LG CNS

Naver

NHN Corp

SOLISIDC

SK Broadband

New Entrants

Empyrion DC

ESR

OneAsia Network

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres Group

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the South Korea data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in South Korea?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across South Korea during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the South Korea data center market?

What is the growth rate of the South Korea data center market?

Who are the key investors in the South Korea data center market?

