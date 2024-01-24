South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 More

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jan, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, South Korea, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


In 2023, the South Korean dental prosthetics market reached a value of over $1.6 billion. Projections indicate an increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, reaching $2.0 billion.

The comprehensive report suite covering the South Korean dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlay/onlays, and veneers.

South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:

In South Korea, the overall improvement in dental health serves as a significant constraint on the expansion of the dental prosthetics market. The enhanced dental health contributes to a greater preservation of natural dentition, resulting in a decreased number of fully edentulous patients. As a consequence, the growth of the markets for full dentures and bridges faces constraints, while there is a notable increase in the value of lower-cost crown and partial denture markets.

The markets for denture teeth experience a decline in growth, attributed to reduced demand for teeth in partial dentures. In essence, the positive trend in oral health is driving a shift towards restorations that involve fewer teeth, thereby limiting the overall growth of the market.

Market Report Data Types Included:

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis
  • Market Drivers & Limiters
  • Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
  • Leading Competitors

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Overview
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Market Trends
  • Markets Included
  • Introduction
  • Currency Exchange Rate
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analysis and Forecast
  • Crown and Bridge Market
  • Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Crown Market
  • Bridge Market
  • Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Full-Cast Crown Market
  • Full-Cast Bridge Market
  • PFM Crown and Bridge Market
  • Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market
  • Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
  • Denture Market
  • Total Denture Market
  • Full Denture Market
  • Partial Denture Market
  • Denture Teeth Market
  • CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
  • Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
  • CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market
  • CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market
  • CAD/CAM Veneer Market
  • CAD/CAM Denture Market
  • Unit Analysis
  • Inlay and Onlay Market by Material
  • Gold Inlay and Onlay Market
  • Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market
  • Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market
  • Composite Inlay and Onlay Market
  • Veneer Market by Material
  • Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material
  • Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market
  • Porcelain Veneer Market
  • Composite Resin Veneer Market
  • Zirconia Veneer Market
  • Drivers and Limiters
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Limiters
  • Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsvzz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Agricultural Films Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030 with LLDPE Accounting for $5.7 Billion

Global Agricultural Films Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030 with LLDPE Accounting for $5.7 Billion

The "Agricultural Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Agricultural Films...
Lithium Mining Global Market Report 2024 - Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Business Expansion Activities Creates Opportunities for Lithium Mining

Lithium Mining Global Market Report 2024 - Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Business Expansion Activities Creates Opportunities for Lithium Mining

The "Lithium Mining: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The lithium industry is growing due to many...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.