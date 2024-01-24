South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 More

24 Jan, 2024, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, South Korea, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the South Korean dental prosthetics market reached a value of over $1.6 billion. Projections indicate an increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, reaching $2.0 billion.
The comprehensive report suite covering the South Korean dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlay/onlays, and veneers.
South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:
In South Korea, the overall improvement in dental health serves as a significant constraint on the expansion of the dental prosthetics market. The enhanced dental health contributes to a greater preservation of natural dentition, resulting in a decreased number of fully edentulous patients. As a consequence, the growth of the markets for full dentures and bridges faces constraints, while there is a notable increase in the value of lower-cost crown and partial denture markets.
The markets for denture teeth experience a decline in growth, attributed to reduced demand for teeth in partial dentures. In essence, the positive trend in oral health is driving a shift towards restorations that involve fewer teeth, thereby limiting the overall growth of the market.
Market Report Data Types Included:
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Markets Included
- Introduction
- Currency Exchange Rate
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Crown and Bridge Market
- Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Crown Market
- Bridge Market
- Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Full-Cast Crown Market
- Full-Cast Bridge Market
- PFM Crown and Bridge Market
- Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market
- Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Denture Market
- Total Denture Market
- Full Denture Market
- Partial Denture Market
- Denture Teeth Market
- CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
- Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
- CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market
- CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market
- CAD/CAM Veneer Market
- CAD/CAM Denture Market
- Unit Analysis
- Inlay and Onlay Market by Material
- Gold Inlay and Onlay Market
- Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market
- Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market
- Composite Inlay and Onlay Market
- Veneer Market by Material
- Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material
- Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market
- Porcelain Veneer Market
- Composite Resin Veneer Market
- Zirconia Veneer Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Abbreviations
