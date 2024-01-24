South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 More

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, South Korea, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the South Korean dental prosthetics market reached a value of over $1.6 billion. Projections indicate an increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, reaching $2.0 billion.



The comprehensive report suite covering the South Korean dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlay/onlays, and veneers.

South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:

In South Korea, the overall improvement in dental health serves as a significant constraint on the expansion of the dental prosthetics market. The enhanced dental health contributes to a greater preservation of natural dentition, resulting in a decreased number of fully edentulous patients. As a consequence, the growth of the markets for full dentures and bridges faces constraints, while there is a notable increase in the value of lower-cost crown and partial denture markets.

The markets for denture teeth experience a decline in growth, attributed to reduced demand for teeth in partial dentures. In essence, the positive trend in oral health is driving a shift towards restorations that involve fewer teeth, thereby limiting the overall growth of the market.

Market Report Data Types Included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

South Korea Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Markets Included

Introduction

Currency Exchange Rate

Market Overview

Market Analysis and Forecast

Crown and Bridge Market

Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Crown Market

Bridge Market

Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Full-Cast Crown Market

Full-Cast Bridge Market

PFM Crown and Bridge Market

Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Denture Market

Total Denture Market

Full Denture Market

Partial Denture Market

Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market

CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market

CAD/CAM Veneer Market

CAD/CAM Denture Market

Unit Analysis

Inlay and Onlay Market by Material

Gold Inlay and Onlay Market

Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market

Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market

Composite Inlay and Onlay Market

Veneer Market by Material

Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material

Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market

Porcelain Veneer Market

Composite Resin Veneer Market

Zirconia Veneer Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Abbreviations

