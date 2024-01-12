South Korea Gaming Market Report 2023: Key Data and Trends on Game Publishers, Top Genres, Growth Drivers, Esports, Payments, Financial Transaction Events, Regulations, Gamer Preference & Behavior

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korea Games Market Report delivers key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.

A strong gaming culture and ecosystem have put South Korea to be fourth largest video games market globally. The country is catching up with its East Asia neighbor Japan to be the next gaming powerhouse. In addition to the international success of its game companies, South Korea has gained prominence in the esports scene through its world-renowned esports teams.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Macroeconomic data

4. PC games Market

  • PC Games Market Snapshot
  • PC games Revenue
  • Major PC game Publishers
  • PC gaming Overview
  • Popular PC games by Survey
  • PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Popular PC game Distribution Platforms
  • Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

5. Mobile games Market

  • Mobile Games Market Snapshot
  • Mobile Games Market Revenue
  • Top Mobile Games by Downloads
  • Top Mobile Games by Revenue
  • Top Publishers by Downloads
  • Top Publishers by Revenue
  • Top Mobile game genres
  • PC games Revenue
  • Mobile gaming Overview
  • Popular Mobile Games by Survey
  • Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

6. Console games Market

  • Top Console Platforms
  • Popular Console Games by Survey
  • Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

7. Payments and Monetization

  • Payment Options
  • Payment Insights by Survey
  • In-game Spending Drivers by Survey
  • Preferred In-game Spending by Survey
  • In-game Ads by Survey
  • Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
  • Reasons for Not Spending Money for games
  • What Non-Spenders Would Buy

8. Gamer Survey Insights

  • Survey Respondents' Demographics
  • Device Ownership by Survey
  • Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
  • Localization Insights by Survey
  • Source of Information for Games by Survey
  • Factors Driving gamers to Try New games
  • Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
  • Streaming and Video Content by Survey
  • New Technologies in Video Games

9. Games Market Trends and Analysis

  • Updates on M&A and Investment
  • games approved by China's NPPA
  • Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games

10. Esports Data

  • Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development
  • PC Esports Tournament Overview
  • Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
  • Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
  • Notable Teams and Sponsors
  • Esports Engagement by Survey
  • Top Esports games

11. Game Regulations

  • Overview of Game Regulations
  • Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
  • game Rating

12. Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Genre List
  • Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • 37Games
  • Action Square
  • Activision Blizzard
  • ActozSoft
  • AD(X)
  • AfreecaTV
  • Apple
  • AquaTree
  • Aura Investment
  • Azur Interactive
  • Baby Bus Group
  • Century Games
  • Champ Vision
  • Daewon Media
  • Dplus
  • Dragonfly
  • DRX
  • Electronic Arts
  • Embracer Group
  • G Esports
  • Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC)
  • Google
  • Gravity
  • H2 Interactive
  • Habby
  • Hybe
  • International Esports Federation (IESF)
  • Ironmace
  • Kakao Corp
  • Kakao Games
  • Korea Association of Game Industry (K-Games)
  • Korea Communications Commission (KCC)
  • Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)
  • Korea Esports Association (KeSPA)
  • Korea Game Developers Association (KGDA)
  • Korea Mobile Games Association (KMGA)
  • Korean Fair-Trade Commission
  • Krafton
  • KT Rolster
  • LG
  • Logitech
  • Mad Engine
  • miHoYo
  • Mirana Ventures
  • Mmagnet
  • Mobirix
  • NCSoft
  • Neowiz
  • Neptune
  • Netmarble
  • Nexon
  • NFLLY Studio
  • NHN
  • Nintendo
  • NXC Corporation
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Remake Digital
  • Riot Games
  • Samsung
  • SayGames
  • Secret Lab
  • Shift Up
  • SK Square
  • Smilegate
  • Sony
  • Supersonic Studios
  • T1
  • Take-Two Interactive
  • Tencent
  • The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism (MSCT)
  • Valve (Steam)
  • voodoo
  • Webzen
  • Wemade
  • WEMIX PTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t89e54

