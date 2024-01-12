South Korea Gaming Market Report 2023: Key Data and Trends on Game Publishers, Top Genres, Growth Drivers, Esports, Payments, Financial Transaction Events, Regulations, Gamer Preference & Behavior

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korea Games Market Report delivers key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.

A strong gaming culture and ecosystem have put South Korea to be fourth largest video games market globally. The country is catching up with its East Asia neighbor Japan to be the next gaming powerhouse. In addition to the international success of its game companies, South Korea has gained prominence in the esports scene through its world-renowned esports teams.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Macroeconomic data

4. PC games Market

PC Games Market Snapshot

PC games Revenue

Major PC game Publishers

PC gaming Overview

Popular PC games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC game Distribution Platforms

Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

5. Mobile games Market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile game genres

Mobile gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

6. Console games Market

Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey

Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

7. Payments and Monetization

Payment Options

Payment Insights by Survey

In-game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-game Spending by Survey

In-game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for games

What Non-Spenders Would Buy

8. Gamer Survey Insights

Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving gamers to Try New games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video Content by Survey

New Technologies in Video Games

9. Games Market Trends and Analysis

Updates on M&A and Investment

games approved by China's NPPA

NPPA Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games

10. Esports Data

Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey

Top Esports games

11. Game Regulations

Overview of Game Regulations

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

game Rating

12. Appendix

Methodology

Genre List

Glossary

Companies Mentioned

37Games

Action Square

Activision Blizzard

ActozSoft

AD(X)

AfreecaTV

Apple

AquaTree

Aura Investment

Azur Interactive

Baby Bus Group

Century Games

Champ Vision

Daewon Media

Dplus

Dragonfly

DRX

Electronic Arts

Embracer Group

G Esports

Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC)

Google

Gravity

H2 Interactive

Habby

Hybe

International Esports Federation (IESF)

Ironmace

Kakao Corp

Kakao Games

Korea Association of Game Industry (K-Games)

Korea Communications Commission (KCC)

Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)

Korea Esports Association (KeSPA)

Korea Game Developers Association (KGDA)

Korea Mobile Games Association (KMGA)

Korean Fair-Trade Commission

Krafton

KT Rolster

LG

Logitech

Mad Engine

miHoYo

Mirana Ventures

Mmagnet

Mobirix

NCSoft

Neowiz

Neptune

Netmarble

Nexon

NFLLY Studio

NHN

Nintendo

NXC Corporation

Pearl Abyss

Remake Digital

Riot Games

Samsung

SayGames

Secret Lab

Shift Up

SK Square

Smilegate

Sony

Supersonic Studios

T1

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism (MSCT)

Valve (Steam)

voodoo

Webzen

Wemade

WEMIX PTE

