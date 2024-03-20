South Korea IVD Markets, 2023-2024 and 2028: Focus on Reagents, Consumables, Calibrators, and Controls

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The IVD Market in South Korea, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IVD Market in South Korea, 2024 offers a comprehensive overview of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in South Korea and the factors shaping it.

The report presents South Korea's IVD revenues for 2023 and forecasts for 2028, segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology/molecular testing, point-of-care (POC), and histology/cytology. Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.

The report is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the IVD market in South Korea and its influences. The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators, and controls of the following sub-segments:

Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC). Includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing. Hematology and hemoglobin tests are also included in this segment.

Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza).

Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.

Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes, infectious diseases. Includes POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes. Also includes glucose self-monitoring tests.

Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Industry Overview

Scope and Methodology

South Korea Ivd Market Summary

Company Profiles

Chapter 2: South Korea Overview

Population

Health Indicators

General Health

Disease Profiles in South Korea

Economy and Health Spending

Health Infrastructure

Medical Facilities

Hospital Bed Density

Physicians

Medical Tourism

Medical Device Regulation

Regulatory News

Precision Medicine and Ngs

Physician Shortage in South Korea

Chapter 3: Ivd Markets in South Korea

Market Summary

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Hemoglobin

Blood Gas Analysis

Urinalysis

Immunoassay

Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassays

Infectious Disease Immunoassays

Blood Bank Screening Immunoassays

Microbiology/Molecular

Id/Ast

Molecular Diagnostics

Blood Screening

Point-Of-Care

Poc Glucose

Poc Infectious Disease

Histology

Hpv

Ctc

Chapter 4: Major Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson (Bd)

(Bd) Bertis, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Fujirebio Inc.

Gencurix

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Sd Biosensor

Seegene, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Sugentech

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax0web

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets