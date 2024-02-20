South Korea LED Lighting Market to witness 7.4% CAGR growth, Segmentation by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor, and Others) and Product (LED lamps and LED luminaires)- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Korea LED Lighting Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.87 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor, and Others) and Product (LED lamps and LED luminaires). The residential segment is expected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Notably, it outpaces other sectors like commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others in terms of growth within the South Korea LED market. This growth is primarily attributed to the rise in urban population, leading to an increased adoption of LED lighting. Furthermore, consumer emphasis on fashionable and customized lighting for home decor further contributes to the positive trajectory of this segment. Request Free Sample Report.

Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1872.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.57

Interior lighting known as ambient lighting enhances the cabin's aesthetics. Initially introduced in luxury vehicles, ambient lighting has expanded to mid-sized and entry-level models. Light pipes, light rings, LED pin spotlights, and diffuser lenses are integral components of ambient lighting, integrated into various parts of the vehicle interior. LEDs are increasingly adopted for cabin ambient lighting due to their small size and energy efficiency, commonly used in cup holders, door panels, and map pockets. Colored low-intensity overhead lighting, especially illuminating the gear stick, is gaining popularity.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the LED lighting market in South Korea : Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, ANYLUX Co. Ltd., Backsan LNT Co. Ltd., DSE CO. LTD., Eaton Corp. Plc, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Hubbell Inc., HWASHIN KOREA CO. LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., KOREA LED AND EQUIPMENT Co., Ltd., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Nanoleaf Canada Ltd., Nichia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Zam Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Future Lighting Co. Ltd.

LED Lighting Market in South Korea is fragmented in nature.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 6.57% YOY growth in 2023.

One of the primary drivers of the expansion of the LED lighting market in South Korea is the increasing demand from the automotive sector. This growth is propelled by factors such as the rising production of automobiles and advancements in technology. LED lighting is experiencing notable adoption within the South Korean automotive industry, gradually displacing halogen lights due to their energy efficiency, lightweight nature, and space-saving qualities.

LED lighting faces a significant challenge due to its limited thermal tolerance, with energy loss being a problem compared to incandescent lamps. Explore detailed information by purchasing report.

