South Korea Secure Content Management Market Forecast to 2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based SCM Services Hinders Uptake of On-premise SCM Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the South Korean Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korean SCM market recorded positive growth; the Web security segment witnessed stronger growth than the e-mail security segment.



Awareness of ransomware, scams, spear phishing and network-based advanced malware attacks drive the adoption of security solutions. SCM vendors are trying to integrate Web and e-mail security features with the solutions they offer. Uptake of e-mail security solutions with network-based advanced malware analysis features witnessed good growth.



In 2018, the manufacturing and the government verticals were key adopters of security solutions. Awareness about ransomware and advanced cyber incidents and compliance with regulations, especially in the government and the banking sectors, fuelled the uptake of SCM solutions. With the introduction of the Information Communication Security Business Regulation under the Korean Ministry of Public Administration and Security (MOPAS), the Web security segment will continue to record robust growth as there is a mandatory requirement for government agencies to adopt Web security solutions for purposes of filtering out malicious content.



Research Scope



The study period is from 2019 to 2023, and the base year is 2018. SCM solutions are the key area of focus and they cover e-mail security and Web security. Vertical segmentation is as follows: government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, and BPO). Horizontal segmentation covers large businesses and small and medium businesses.



Important companies in the South Korean SCM market include Jiran Security, Daou (Terrace Tech), Cisco (IronPort), Crinity (3Rsoft), Symantec, Soosan INT (Plus Tech), Forcepoint, and Trend Micro.



Research Highlights



The study highlights important market growth drivers and restraints. Key drivers include the constantly evolving risks that drive the need for e-mail and Web security solutions, the stringent security and privacy requirements that push organizations to invest in on-premise security solutions, and the need for productivity management that drives enterprises to invest in these solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2018? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2018's best performers?

What does the competitive landscape in the South Korean market look like?

What is the market growth forecast from 2018 to 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Coverage

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

2. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

Growth Opportunity 2-e-mail and Apps are Moving to the Cloud, and so Must Security

Growth Opportunity 3-Specific Regulations will Drive On-premise Demand

Growth Opportunity 4-Enterprises Must Secure the Human Factor

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Cisco (IronPort)

Crinity (3Rsoft)

Daou (Terrace Tech)

Forcepoint

Jiran Security

Soosan INT (Plus Tech)

Symantec

Trend Micro

