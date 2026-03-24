South Korean Aesthetic Sector Sees Growing International Demand for Liquid PCL Technology and "Skin Quality" Treatments

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of international visitors are exploring South Korea's aesthetic clinics, driven by an emerging global focus on "skin quality" and novel skincare technologies such as liquid Polycaprolactone (PCL).

Developed by South Korean biotech company Dexlevo, liquid PCL products like GOURI are increasingly noted among medical tourists seeking advanced skincare options. As the global aesthetic market shifts its focus beyond traditional volume enhancement, treatments categorized under the "anti-sagging" approach have gained traction. These liquid PCL applications are utilized by practitioners to target the appearance of skin texture and support the skin's structural aesthetic.

This shift in consumer preference is highly visible across global social media platforms. International fashion models and influencers have frequently documented their visits to South Korean dermatology clinics, sharing their experiences with treatments aimed at achieving a clear, radiant complexion—often referred to as the "Glow Skin" trend. This online visibility has served as a catalyst, contributing to an increase in cosmetic medical tourism to the region.

Regarding the evolving global aesthetic landscape, Joohwan Choi, Marketing Director at Dexlevo, noted, "We are observing a distinct shift in international consumer priorities toward overall skin quality rather than just volume. The growing interest in our liquid PCL technology aligns closely with this broader aesthetic trend, as international clients increasingly seek out innovative approaches to skin texture."

SOURCE DEXLEVO