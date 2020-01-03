South Korean Company Moiin Group Receives Patent Recognition for Motion Capture Technology

The idea of VR has long captured the minds of the public, with the proliferation of home- and mobile-based VR equipment, Location-Based VR theme parks, and other VR-based devices. VR has wide applications in many industries, including education, defense, and entertainment.

The FBG suits created by the Moiin Group were developed in cooperation with Professor Kim Jin-seok of the Korean Institute of Science and Technology. FBGs and the suite of technologies they represent are considered fourth-generation VR technologies and are intended to make VR more immersive and accessible. Previous motion capture devices, based on IMUs or cameras, were prohibitively expensive and required significant expertise to operate, a challenge that is being removed with the products from the Moiin Group.

The Moiin Group, led by Mr. Ok, has monitored VR technology growth for some time and have identified the choke-points preventing adoption as the burden of installation costs and the limitations inherent to the technologies presented thus far. By focusing on fiber-optic sensors, these installation and maintenance costs can be significantly reduced, which will lead to greater adoption.

Mr. Ok plans to conduct demonstrations of the VR suits and other FBG technologies in a roadshow in the United States and other large markets in 2020, in concert with the rollout of key portions of a VR ecosystem, The Oasis City (http://www.oasiscity.io).

