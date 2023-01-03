South Korean e-Commerce Industry to 2026 - Mounting Penetration of Internet Users and Introduction of AI in Retail Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea e-Commerce Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korea's e-commerce market is predicted to reach US$389.89 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.92%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as mounting penetration of internet users, introduction of AI in retail, expanding urbanization, escalating trend of online advertising and growing usage of smartphones would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by risk of e-commerce frauds and imprecise return policies. A few notable trends include rising influence of social networking platforms, accelerating growth of mobile payments and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

South Korea's e-commerce market can be bifurcated into fashion, food & beverages, home electric appliances, household goods-motor vehicle parts, cosmetics, computer & related appliances, sports & leisure, travel services and others, in terms of product category.

The fashion segment is the fastest growing market, owing to the growing adoption of online shopping for clothing items as it offers wide range of options which often are not present in physical stores, increased convenience to users by enabling easy access to e-commerce platforms anytime anywhere, surging disposable income along with expanding urbanization.

In addition, sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had escalated the adoption of e-commerce as a result of rapid shift from brick-and-mortar distribution channels towards online retail stores to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection upon human interaction, thereby propelling the overall market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of South Korea e-commerce market segmented on the basis of product category.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd., eBay Inc. (eBay South Korea Co., Ltd.), Naver Corporation, SSG.com Corp., and Coupang, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Escalating E-Commerce Penetration Rate

2.2 Growth of Online Sales

2.3 Upswing in Internet Buyers



3. South Korea Market Analysis

3.1 South Korea E-Commerce Market by Value

3.2 South Korea E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3 South Korea E-Commerce Market by Product Category

3.3.1 South Korea Fashion E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.2 South Korea Fashion E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 South Korea Food & Beverages E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.4 South Korea Food & Beverages E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 South Korea Home Electric Appliances E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.6 South Korea Home Electric Appliance E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 South Korea Household Goods-Motor Vehicle Parts E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.8 South Korea Household Goods-Motor Vehicle Parts E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 South Korea Cosmetics E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.10 South Korea Cosmetics E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 South Korea Computer & Related Appliances E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.12 South Korea Computer & Related Appliances E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 South Korea Sports & Leisure E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.14 South Korea Sports & Leisure E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value

3.3.15 South Korea Travel Services E-Commerce Market by Value

3.3.16 South Korea Travel Services E-Commerce Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

4.1.2 Introduction of AI in retail

4.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.4 Escalating Trend of Online Advertising

4.1.5 Growing Usage of Smartphones

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Influence of Social Networking Platforms

4.2.2 Accelerating Growth of Mobile Payments

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Risk of E-Commerce Frauds

4.3.2 Imprecise Return Policies



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 South Korea Market

5.1.1 South Korea E-Commerce Market Share by Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (11Street)

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.3 eBay Inc. (eBay South Korea Co. Ltd.)

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.4 Naver Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.5 SSG.com Corp.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.6 Coupang, Inc.

6.6.1 Business Overview



