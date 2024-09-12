South Korean Startup DoctorPresso Launches Groundbreaking App That Detects Depression Through Voice

A New Era of Mental Health: Meet REDI, the App That Listens for Depression

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where mental health challenges are on the rise, South Korean startup DoctorPresso is taking an innovative step forward. The company has introduced REDI, a voice-based diary app that can detect early signs of depression by analyzing users' speech patterns. It's a bold new approach to mental health care—one that promises to change how we monitor and manage emotional well-being.

Depression, which affects over 258 million people globally, is not just an emotional struggle; it's a leading cause of disability and lost productivity. Traditional screening methods, such as questionnaires, often fall short in accurately assessing the depth of a person's mental state. Recognizing this gap, DoctorPresso has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to develop an app that listens to what you say—and how you say it—offering deeper insights into your mental health.

"While someone might not realize they're depressed, their voice often carries subtle clues," explains Dr. Shin, the CMO of Doctorpresso.

"With REDI, we can capture those clues and provide real-time analysis that helps users understand their emotional state in ways traditional tools can't."

How REDI Analyzes Your Voice While Keeping Your Data Safe

REDI analyzes four key voice characteristics: average pitch, pitch variability, spectral centroid, and spectral roll-off. According to the research these elements change as depression worsens—lower pitch, greater variability, and shifts in the voice's frequency range are all indicators. REDI's AI uses these factors to classify users into three depression stages: non-depressed (ND), mild depression (mDE), and major depressive episode (MDE).

What sets REDI apart is not just its innovative technology but also its emphasis on privacy. Unlike many AI-powered tools that send data to the cloud, REDI employs a Small Language Model (SLM), which processes all voice data directly on the user's device. This ensures that sensitive information remains private, giving users peace of mind while using the app to manage their mental health.

A Game-Changer for Mental Health

The potential of REDI is groundbreaking. By providing real-time, voice-based depression screening, it could help millions of people recognize the early warning signs of mental health struggles and seek help before conditions worsen. This proactive approach could be especially beneficial in a world where access to mental health professionals is limited, and stigma often prevents people from seeking care.

The strength of REDI is that it takes something we all do—speak—and turns it into a tool for mental health," says Dr. HwanBo Jung, the CEO of Doctorpresso.

"It's like having a mental health checkup in your pocket."

The app also offers a habit-tracking calendar that monitors lifestyle factors like sleep, alcohol consumption, and physical activity. These patterns are closely tied to emotional health, and REDI's ability to connect the dots between lifestyle and mental well-being makes it an all-in-one tool for users looking to gain a better understanding of themselves.

Next Steps: A New Era for Digital Mental Health

REDI is more than just a tool for personal use—it's a step toward the future of digital mental health. The app's success has already been recognized by the Journal of Clinical Medicine (JCM). Shin, D., Cho, W. I., Park, C. H. K., Rhee, S. J., Kim, M. J., Lee, H., ... & Ahn, Y. M. (2021). Detection of minor and major depression through voice as a biomarker using machine learning. Journal of clinical medicine, 10(14), 3046. where DoctorPresso's study was recently published. The study validated REDI's ability to detect depression with over 90% accuracy, showcasing the app's potential as a reliable, AI-driven solution.

As REDI prepares for its global rollout, DoctorPresso is optimistic about the app's impact. "Mental health care is evolving," says the CEO.

"With REDI, we're giving people the power to take control of their mental well-being in a way that's easy, private, and effective."

In an age where mental health awareness is more critical than ever, REDI could be the tool that helps millions rediscover their emotions—just by speaking up.

