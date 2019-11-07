South Korean VR Firm Moiin Group Receives Patent for Digital Identity

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moiin Group is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a patent for the protection of VR identities. This patent permits them to grant users ownership of their own identities and create protected and unique avatars within the Oasis City platform. Recorded by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) as Patent #420010305761, this patent becomes one of many currently held by the Moiin Group, covering everything from the hardware designed to be used with the Oasis City ecosystem to pieces of software performing tasks that make Oasis City a possibility.

Moiin is currently in talks with several notable entertainment groups who have expressed interest in having their images being the first to be scanned in and digitized inside of the Oasis City ecosystem. Once announced, these media personalities will be scanned into the Oasis City ecosystem and become the first digital avatars to be legally protected under Oasis City's rights protection project.

"I believe in a world where people can freely be themselves without fear of being copied or having their unique virtual persona infringed upon. This is why this is such a critical piece of technology for us and we are pleased that KIPO sees the merit in our innovation," said Ok Jae-Yun, the Founder and CEO of the Moiin Group, who usually goes by "Mr. Ok".

Moiin Group expects users to have access to technology shortly after the release of the first version of the Oasis City software, scheduled in 2020.

