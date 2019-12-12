South Korea's Cyber Security Startups Presented IT Solutions at KIC-KISA Cyber Summit

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, 2019 KIC-KISA Cyber Summit successfully concluded. Eight promising cybersecurity startups from Korea pitched their solutions for IoT security software, hardware and device platform intelligence. The event was hosted by Korea Innovation Center (KIC) Washington DC and Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) for the purpose of showcasing Korean cybersecurity startups that accelerate global commercialization and expansion.

The participating startups conducted 1:1 business meeting with prospective partners to validate their business opportunities in the U.S. They developed their business models and discussed the possibility of potential partnership with angel investors and VCs in DC area. At the demo day, 30 market enablers and cybersecurity investors gathered to hear the pitch. Each company's pitch demonstrated how their product could protect security information with their solutions.

The 8 companies were selected by KISA to participate in this program: F1 Security, ARAD Networks, Naonworks, Security Platform, EYL, Genians, CIOT, and Somansa

F1 Security: F1 Security provides malware analysis and distribution detection treatment support.

ARAD Networks: ARAD Networks offers the optimized security products and services through the network virtualization technology so that you can use your network safely anywhere and anytime.

Naonworks: Naonworks provides the best security to various environments where ICT and industry are converged such as VoIP, Smart Grid, Smart Home and Smart Factory.

Security Platform: Security Platform was established in July 2015 to pursue a vision of trusted connectivity in the era of Internet of Things since it believes the security is the key foundation of IoT and it must to be simple and easy for all.

EYL: EYL offers the World's "Smallest, Cheapest, Fastest & Most Energy-efficient" Quantum Random Number Generators & Applications.

Genians: Genians provides the industry's leading Network Access Control (NAC) solution, which ensures full visibility of all IP-enabled devices regardless of whether they are wired, wireless, or virtual. It also ensures that they conform to the highest levels of enterprise-mandated security and compliance.

CIOT: CIOT provides solutions to address the challenges of Identity and Access Management for the Internet of Things (IoT) without human intervention.

Somansa: Somansa provides its customers in Fortune 500 companies to Small and Medium sized businesses in Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom/Media, and Government with a total DLP solution to Monitor, Prevent, and Discover sensitive data in Emails, Cloud, Social Media, USB's, and Printing.

"Washington DC is a cybersecurity cluster of federal agencies and many other security information companies. The KIC-KISA Cybersecurity Summit is the cornerstone of an important first step towards entering the public market in the cybersecurity sector in DC. We are confident that the companies have achieved their goals through this event along with the experts and market enablers in DC area. KIC Washington will continue to support promising Korean tech companies entering the US market so they can successfully develop their models here in the U.S," Jung Moon, Director General of KIC, said.

KIC Washington is a Korean government supported organization under the Ministry of Science and ICT that specializes in facilitating connections and entry to the U.S. market for Korean tech startups. Over the past five years, KIC DC branch has supported over 500 Korean startups to achieve their mission in Korea and the United States. KISA is a Korean internet security organization under the Ministry of Science and ICT responsible for the cybersecurity of Korea. KISA's role in the United States is to protect and strengthen the competitiveness of Korean tech companies as they advance into the U.S. market.

