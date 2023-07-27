South Korea's Loyalty Market Projected to Reach US$4.86 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Adoption of Loyalty Programs

27 Jul, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in South Korea is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$3166.9 million in 2023.
In value terms, the loyalty market in South Korea has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in South Korea will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.3% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$2830.8 million in 2022 to reach US$4857.5 million by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in South Korea. Below is a summary of key market segments:
South Korea Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in South Korea
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
South Korea Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
South Korea Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
South Korea Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
South Korea Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
South Korea Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
South Korea Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Reasons to buy
- Gain insights into the South Korea loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the South Korea loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.
- Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the South Korea loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.
- Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.
