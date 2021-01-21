South Korea's MFDS Approves LUMIFY® Eye Drops

"The approval of LUMIFY in South Korea marks another step in our global rollout of these innovative redness reliever eye drops," said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. "LUMIFY will be a welcome addition to our portfolio of eye health products in South Korea, and we expect LUMIFY will be available to consumers in South Korea in the second half of 2021."

Since its initial U.S. approval in 2017, LUMIFY has achieved the No. 1 dollar share among redness relievers (at 40% share in the latest 52 weeks)1, became the No. 1 eye doctor recommended brand within the first few months of launch,2 and brought in more than a million first-time users into the eye redness reliever category3 in the United States.

Additional regulatory submissions for LUMIFY are underway in multiple countries.

About LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops

In the United States and Korea, LUMIFY is the first and only over-the-counter eye drop developed with low dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% for the relief of redness of the eye due to minor eye irritations. Unlike other redness relievers, LUMIFY selectively targets redness, with a reduced risk of certain side effects, including rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time, when used as directed. For more information on LUMIFY, U.S. residents can visit www.lumifydrops.com.



About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

LUMIFY is a trademark of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates. Any other product/brand names are trademarks of the respective owners. © 2021 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

