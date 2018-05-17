South Korea's POSCO Wins Metals Company of the Year: S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards

Honorees from four continents were heralded at the black-tie gala in central London. The event, hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, was once again emceed by CNBC's Karen Tso and attended by nearly 200 industry executives.

"POSCO's relentless focus on efficiencies, production of world-class products and deployment of smart technologies have enabled South Korea's leading steelmaker to succeed in a challenging environment. We congratulate POSCO on this impressive win," said Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts. "Each of this year's winners and finalists deserves praise for their contributions to helping the metals industry become more efficient and innovative."

POSCO won the 2018 Metals Company of the Year title as well as the Industry Leadership Award for Steel. In reaching its decision, the Global Metals Awards' independent judging panel lauded the company's "fantastic discipline" and "impeccable execution". The organization was praised by the judges for its ability to "excel in a competitive environment and consistently produce world-class products."

The coveted CEO of the Year award went to Oleg Bagrin, Chief Executive Officer of NLMK Group, Russia's largest steelmaker. Judges were impressed by his "clarity of vision" and his "impressive achievements" in executing the firm's strategy which improved NLMK Group's efficiencies, profitability and shareholder returns. With his goals accomplished, Mr. Bagrin stepped down from NLMK Group in early 2018.

Thomas A. Danjczek, Headwall Partners, received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, with judges lauding his "remarkable track record". From his starting on the mill floor at Bethlehem Steel to become president of the Steel Manufacturers Association for 15 years, Mr. Danjczek demonstrated "the honesty, integrity, leadership and strategic vision" that are the hallmarks of this award.

For full details of the 2018 winners of the Global Metals Awards and the judges' rationale, visit S&P Global Platts' Insight Magazine. Following are the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards winners:

Metals Company of the Year

POSCO

CEO of the Year

Oleg Bagrin, NLMK Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

Thomas A. Danjczek, Headwall Partners

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

NMDC Limited

Deal of the Year

Bedrock Industries

Industry Leadership Award – Aluminum

Rio Tinto Aluminium

Industry Leadership Award – Base & Specialty Metals

MGX Minerals Inc.

Industry Leadership Award – Precious Metals

Polyus

Industry Leadership Award – Raw Materials & Mining

Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd

Industry Leadership Award – Scrap & Recycling

United Scrap Metal

Industry Leadership Award – Steel

POSCO

Physical Metals Service Provider of the Year

Klein Steel Services

Financial Metals Service Provider of the Year

BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Rising Star Award

GFG Alliance

Breakthrough Innovation of the Year

Veloxint Corporation

For additional information, as well as the full list of finalists from which the winners were selected, see the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards website (http://gma.platts.com/).

For information on sponsors and other supporters of the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards visit: http://gma.platts.com/AboutSponsor.

Nominations for next year's S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards will be accepted starting December 2018.

S&P Global Platts will hold its sister awards gala, the 20th annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards , on December 6, 2018, in New York City at Cipriani – Wall Street.

