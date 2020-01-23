South Korea's Smart Home Market, 2015-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea Smart Home Market, Number, Household Penetration (by Application Areas), Policies, Trends & Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth South Korea Smart Home Industry.



The 113 page report with 42 figures and 4 tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:



1. South Korea Smart Home Market, Household Penetration & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2. South Korea Smart Home Number & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3. South Korea Smart Home Market Share Analysis - By Application Areas (2015 - 2026)

4. South Korea Smart Home Active Households Share - By Application Areas (2015 - 2026)

5. South Korea Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration - By Application Areas (2015 - 2026)

6. South Korea National Smart Home Standardization

7. South Korea Smart Home Market - Key Company Profiles

8. South Korea Smart Home Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges

South Korea offers a lucrative market opportunity for the Smart home industry, as the smart home market in the country is projected to reach nearly US$ 7 Billion by 2026.

Smart home is a system that allows home owner to control and monitor different devices in home including the heating, lighting, security, and entertainment, automatically and sometimes remotely via the Internet. In South Korea, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 22% in 2019.



The Korean government is in the process of updating its national smart home standards to prepare for the era of the Internet of Things (IoT). The major Korean electronics manufacturers are also working actively on the IoT and smart homes. In 2017, South Korea launched an alliance of leading information and communication technology and construction firms to nurture the smart home industry. The alliance is supposed to exchange related technologies for the building of smart homes, develop big data-based smart services, standardize regulations and launch marketing activities for the expansion of this business field.



The growth of Smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.



South Korea Smart Home Market - By Application Areas



In terms of Smart Home applications, Smart Appliances captured maximum share of the South Korea smart home market. Smart appliances are the next generation of home appliances that have the ability to receive, interpret, and act on a signal received from a user, and then they automatically adjust their operation to save energy. Control and Connectivity is the second largest application segment of the South Korea smart home market, followed by Security applications at the third spot.



Control and Connectivity is at the heart of smart home solutions, enabling everything from smart appliances to lighting, from temperature control to security. Home Entertainment market captured nearly 14% share of the market in 2019, while the Comfort and Lighting application captured least share of the South Korea smart home market.



South Korea Smart Home Active Households - By Application Areas



On the basis of Smart Home volume, Control and Connectivity segment captured highest share of the South Korea Smart Home active households in 2019. Home Entertainment and Comfort and Lighting segment accounted for 2nd and 3rd highest share of the South Korea Smart Home active households respectively in 2019. The growth of home automation and rapid developments in wireless smart technology has led to an explosion in the range of smart home entertainment devices, thus driving the market for smart home.



Security application captured least share of the Smart Home active households in 2019. With improvement in network infrastructure, broadband and internet penetration has increased, and consumers are increasingly opting for wireless and technologically advanced products to ensure more security for their families. As the trend towards home automation and smart homes grows, the market will witness significant growth.



