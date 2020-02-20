South Korea's Yonsei Cancer Center Becomes the First Clinic in the Asia-Pacific Region to Choose RayCare and RayStation for Superconducting Carbon Gantry Rooms

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) names Yonsei Cancer Center in Seoul, South Korea, as the first clinic in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt oncology information system RayCare®*. The center has also ordered an additional RayStation®* system for carbon-ion radiation therapy treatment planning.

Yonsei Cancer Center is committed to the modernization of cancer treatment through the introduction of highly-advanced medical technologies. Part of the local university health system, the center is engaged in clinical practice as well as research into new forms of care.

RayCare was developed to meet the complex logistical challenges of today's cancer centers. It combines multiple software systems for radiation, medical and surgical oncology into a single, harmonized system. Integrating activities and workflows saves time, reduces complications, and minimizes the risk of error.

Yonsei is the first cancer center in the Asia-Pacific region to use RayCare, which is in clinical use at, for example, Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany, Iridium Cancer Network in Belgium, and a Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center in the United States.

In related news, Yonsei is also currently installing a carbon-ion therapy system from Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions and has placed an order for RayStation. After Yamagata University Hospital in Japan, Yonsei is the second center in the world to choose RayStation in combination with Toshiba's carbon-ion system. The center currently uses RayStation for photon treatment planning.

Carbon-ion therapy is a highly advanced radiation therapy technique that can be effective for complex tumors that are difficult to treat using other methods. Severance Hospital in Seoul will be the first of its kind in the world to include two rotating gantry rooms in its setup, along with one horizontally fixed beam treatment room. The center expects to perform the first patient treatments in 2022.

Ki-Chang Keum, Director, Yonsei Cancer Center, says: "Yonsei will be the first carbon-ion therapy center in Korea and we will provide our patients with innovative carbon-ion therapy with most advanced systems for radiation therapy planning and oncology information. We firmly believe that the support and cutting-edge techniques of RaySearch play extremely important roles in making this a reality at Yonsei and in Korea."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to welcome our first Asia-Pacific RayCare customer and to support this highly advanced center with both photon and carbon-ion treatment planning. RaySearch is committed to pioneering treatment planning with cutting-edge techniques. We continue to strengthen our position in the carbon-ion therapy market with a reference list including the National Centre for Oncological Hadrontherapy (CNAO), Heidelberg Ion Beam Therapy Center (HIT), the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research (MIT), MedAustron, Yamagata and now Yonsei."

The total order value, excluding service agreement, is around EUR 3.3 million, of which about EUR 1 million was recognized as revenue within Q4 2019.

