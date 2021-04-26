South Los Angeles Pastors Speak Out in Support of Congresswoman Maxine Waters

South Los Angeles Pastors Hold Press Conference to Highlight Community Issues and Support Congresswoman Maxine Johnson. Tweet this

"As Congresswoman Maxine Waters' friend, we commend her fierce defense of liberty and justice for all – we, and other religious leaders, stand for her, as she continues to push for justice and accountability. The pendulum in American history is swinging. This pendulum of the new majority of like-minded people who have come together, have set into motion meaningful change that will last for centuries to come in America if we continue to fight. African Americans, Latinos, Asian Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, Caucasians, immigrants and refugees have a right to come together in order to form a more perfect union. We cannot continue to suffer at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and to protect us."

South Los Angeles-based pastors state that the work of justice is not yet done and we cannot stop not-violent protesting, legislating and fighting back until black, brown, yellow and every other lives in America matters. Scott went on to say that "Congresswoman Waters was right, while speaking in Brooklyn Center, MN, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police and a few miles from where former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty, when she said, "'We've got to stay on the street. And we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.'"

Together, the new majority, from all walks of life—the street, the boardroom, the church, the workplace, and in our homes where we teach our children "that we hold these truths to be self-evident", must continue to push for change because in the greatest country on Earth, The United States of America, the majority rules and we are the new majority.

In addition to Pastor Scott and Pastor Worsham, the following religions leaders will also attend the press conference - Pastor J. Edgar Boyd, Senior Minister, First AME Church, Reverend John Edward Cager III, Senior Pastor, Ward AME Church, Pastor Najuma Smith-Pollard, Program Manager, USC Cecil Murray Center for Community Engagement and Senior Pastor K. W. Tulloss, Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church.

The press conference is open to the public.

The Macedonia Baptist Church is a 112-year old landmark in Los Angeles where Pastor Shane B. Scott is senior pastor. Pastor Scott has been serving the Watts community since he arrived in Los in 2011 from Fresno, California. Under his leadership, the church is a strong voice for the advancement of social justice in transforming the quality of life for the community. For more information, visit www.macedonia-la.org.

The Agape Church of Los Angeles is located in south Los Angeles and was founded and is led by Bishop Craig Worsham . Bishop Worsham superintends and covers some 50-plus churches in the country and is known for his expertise in community development and youth ministry. He is also an international evangelist who has led hundreds of students abroad for mission work in Jamaica and Mexico. He is currently the chair of Faith Based Partnerships for the National Association of Real Estate Brokers in Baltimore which strives to create two-million new African American homeowners over the next five years. For more information, visit www.agapela.org.

