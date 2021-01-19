South meets East with new General Tso's boneless wings meal at Zaxby's

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the fast-casual restaurant best known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is bringing the sweet and the heat with its newest limited time offer. Zaxby's boneless wings are tossed in General Tso's sauce served with a side of ranch, crinkle fries, Texas toast and a 22 oz. Freestyle beverage. Starting at $6.49, General Tso's boneless wings meal is available until February 28 at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

"General Tso's is Far-Eastern flavor with a kick from down South," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Zaxby's has experimented with Asian-inspired cuisine and had huge success with our guests, who look to us for adventurous flavors and surprising combinations."

General Tso's sweet heat flavor profile was inspired by a culinary concept that combined Zaxby's current wing sauces including Nuclear, BBQ and Teriyaki to make a new and exciting sauce. This sauce includes authentic flavors and ingredients such as ginger, soy and sesame, red and habanero peppers, garlic and onion.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz® and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms. Zaxby's recently introduced a new Signature Sandwich in test markets with a choice of Zax Sauce or new Spicy Zax Sauce. The company has plans for a nationwide rollout, because The Chicken Sandwich War Ain't Over Yet™.

General Tso's boneless wings are available via drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up. Delivery prices and fees may vary. Zaxby's dining rooms adhere to best practices in health and are reopening pursuant to local, state and federal guidelines.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

