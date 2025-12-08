South Metro Atlanta communities to benefit from new transmission infrastructure projects including Ashley Park-Wansley line

Investments reflect Georgia Power's ongoing commitment to being here for customers and the state—serving the energy needs of a growing Georgia, while enhancing service and reliability for local communities

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power continues to invest in communities across the state by upgrading and enhancing the power grid to improve reliability and resiliency, and meet new demand in the coming years. The company recently announced major transmission infrastructure projects in Coweta, Fayette, Fulton and Heard counties—advancing energy reliability and supporting Georgia's continued growth. Transmission lines carry electricity from generation plants to local distribution networks. These upgrades include the installation of advanced high-voltage transmission lines, updated and improved substations, and smart grid technologies. Together, these improvements will help ensure customers continue to receive safe, reliable energy for decades to come.

"As Georgia has grown, we've been here every step of the way—supporting new businesses and families with the energy they need," said Melvin Roland, senior vice president of Transmission at Georgia Power. "These new transmission lines and infrastructure upgrades will help strengthen the grid, reduce outages, and build a more resilient energy future for our communities. Additionally, the new transmission lines will optimize electricity flow across the grid, improving efficiency and reliability for customers in South Metro Atlanta."

Georgia Power has made significant investments in the power grid across South Metro Atlanta in recent years, including the Ashley Park 500/230 kV substation and 230 kV lines from Ashley Park, which stretch more than 10 miles through Fayette County and are expected to be completed in spring 2026. Now, the company is moving forward with the Ashley Park – Wansley 500 kV line, one of the first new projects under the company's latest 10-year transmission plan. The 35-mile transmission line will connect the Ashley Park Substation north of Fayetteville to Plant Wansley near Roopville, where Georgia Power plans to build new battery energy storage systems and natural gas generation. Survey work has started on the project, with clearing and grading beginning in the first quarter of 2027, followed by construction in the third quarter of 2027, and completion expected in the second quarter of 2028.

Additional information about the Ashley Park – Wansley 500 kV line is available on a dedicated project website here.

Georgia Power's transmission project process is designed to be flexible, transparent and community focused in any community where significant work or enhancements to the power grid are planned. Each project is carefully planned to maximize reliability while minimizing impact on residents and the company regularly hosts community meetings and provides additional updates and information through handouts, maps, letters, and postcards to landowners and nearby businesses.

"We understand that customers may have concerns about infrastructure near their homes, and we're committed to listening and responding with care," added Roland. "Our goal is to minimize disruption and be a trusted partner throughout every phase of these critical projects."

Georgia Power's 10-year Transmission Plan

On July 15, 2025, the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which outlines the company's strategy to meet customer energy needs and support Georgia's extraordinary growth. The plan includes a 10-year transmission roadmap featuring more than 1,000 miles of new transmission lines. These improvements will enhance system efficiency, strengthen resiliency, and ensure Georgia's energy infrastructure keeps pace with demand.

For more information about the company's transmission line projects, customers can visit georgiapower.com/power.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power