South Metro Denver Chamber announces 2019-2020 officers, directors

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Metro Denver Chamber (SMDC) is proud to announce newly elected officers and members of its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. New board members and officers will oversee and implement strategies to further the SMDC's commitment to the prosperity of south metro businesses and a spirit of responsive and thoughtful community development.

"We are extremely excited about our newly elected Board of Directors," said SMDC President/CEO Robert Golden. "Not only will they maintain the initiatives our previous Board successfully executed, I'm confident they'll also provide the kind of innovative vision to best represent our members as the business landscape in the south metro region continues to evolve."

Lockheed Martin Government Relations Director Christie Lee will serve as Board Chair in the new year, replacing outgoing Chair Andrew Graham. Graham's term ended August 31 and will now serve as Past Chair.

In addition to Lee's appointment, Brett Anderson of Colorado State University will serve as First Vice Chair, and Charlie Kercheval of Alpine Bank was appointed as Chair of the SMDC Economic Development Group. Other new members on the SMDC Board of Directors are:

Hallie Woods of the Medical Center of Aurora

of the Medical Center of Spencer Way of Littleton Adventist Hospital

of Littleton Adventist Hospital Brett Stone of Gates Corporation

of Gates Corporation Geoff Blue of Klenda Gessler Blue

of Klenda Gessler Blue Dan Metzger of Brue Bakal Capital Partners, LLC

of Brue Bakal Capital Partners, LLC Diane Cookson of UCHealth

of UCHealth Scot Chadwick of the University of Colorado

of the Brian Ewert of Littleton Public Schools

of Public Schools Christina Merritt of Swedish Medical Center

of Swedish Medical Center Bret Duston of Academy Bank

of Academy Bank Charlie Kercheval of Alpine Bank

of Alpine Bank Jeremy Reeves of Colliers International

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began humbly and has not forgotten its roots. What started in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce has transformed to a regional player in South Denver. With over 800 members, the SMDC wields influence in four counties and 18 cities.

Through a variety of educational and networking events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members have the opportunity to meet and get to know other business leaders who listen, bounce ideas back and forth, resolve issues, and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at BestChamber.com.

