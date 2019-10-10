South Metro Denver Chamber Lends Support to 1A

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing concerns of overcrowding, recidivism and fiscal responsibility, South Metro Denver Chamber President and CEO Robert Golden joined Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown and other community groups in supporting Measure 1A this week.

"It will cost less to build a new jail than to continually fix the sanitation and electrical issues at the current building. It's a net savings over time," Golden said. "The proposal also provides much-needed funding for mental health, job training and other services to help these folks find jobs and become contributing community members after they've paid their debt to society."

The Arapahoe County Jail was built in 1983 and designed to hold 386 inmates. A series of renovations, adding bunks and modular buildings has increased its capacity to 1,200.

The measure was referred to the ballot by a unanimous vote of the Arapahoe County Commissioners. If passed, it would increase property taxes by about $5.66 per month for the average home in Arapahoe County and raise $46 million per year. Revenues will fund construction of a new jail in Centennial and support programs to address mental health, substance abuse, job training and other programs.

Brown said the measure will improve safety at the jail and reduce recidivism.

"Overcrowding and unsafe conditions at the current jail compromise the safety of everyone- inmates, visitors and staff alike. The Arapahoe County Detention facility is badly in need of infrastructure improvements, technology upgrades, and adequate space to deliver the programs and services vitally needed by our inmates," Brown said. "1A will improve conditions at the jail and expand the programs needed to improve safety and help keep inmates from re-offending."

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began humbly and has not forgotten its roots. What started in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce has transformed to a regional player in South Denver. With over 800 members, the SMDC wields influence in four counties and 18 cities.

Through a variety of educational and networking events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members have the opportunity to meet and get to know other business leaders who listen, bounce ideas back and forth, resolve issues, and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at BestChamber.com.

