South Metro Development Outlook Conference Honors Eight Female Mayors

"In some regions, women are vastly underrepresented in local government, particularly in top elected positions. But not in South Metro!" said Michael Hightower, founder of SMDO. "In addition to their role as Mayor, this historic cohort of women leaders also professionally serve as officers, trustees, advisors, board members, and council chairs, to name a few. Their ability to inspire, impact, and influence positive change in our communities are unmatched."

According to the US Conference of Mayors, nearly 17 percent of American cities over 30,000 in population have women mayors. Research has shown that when women ascend into leadership roles, they bring unique experiences to government that lead to gender-inclusive public policies, economic growth, safer environments, infrastructure development and improvement to the quality of life for all citizens.

SMDO has also confirmed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will deliver special remarks at 8:00 a.m. The Governor joins other elected officials, corporate leaders, and policy experts who will participate in panel discussions on various economic development issues. Topics include Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's expansion, the Aerotropolis Atlanta, Transportation, and Smart Cities & Communities.

"The southern crescent plays a significant role in Georgia's economy, and just as it has been a defining part of our visibility on the global stage, it will continue to be a vital part of our future, too," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I applaud SMDO for creating a platform to share innovative ideas and strategies for economic growth. Much of this dialogue will play a helpful role in charting a roadmap for South Metro."

About South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO)

Since 2003, SMDO has convened some of the Southern Region's most reputable business and civic leaders, researchers and policy experts to provide economic development forecasts on a variety of topics. The conference focuses on issues relevant to Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and South Fulton counties, as well as the City of Atlanta. Sponsors include Georgia Power, Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, and Aerotropolis CIDs, among others. For registration details, visit smdoconference.com.

