South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms Combine to Create Leading North American Mushroom Producer and Supplier

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Mushrooms of Kennett Square, PA ("South Mill") and Champ's Mushrooms of British Columbia, Canada ("Champ's"), today announced the combination of their respective businesses to create a leading producer and supplier of mushrooms and other produce. The unification of these industry-leaders will create one of the largest mushroom producers and suppliers in North America, servicing customers in all segments of the mushroom marketplace throughout the United States and Canada. The companies will continue to operate under the South Mill and Champ's brands and will continue to deliver the same high standards of product quality and customer service. The management teams of both businesses will remain active in the day to day operations of the business.
Michael Pia, Co-CEO of South Mill stated, "We are very excited to be partnering with the Quach Family and the entire Champ's team. Champ's and South Mill share similar values, with a demonstrated commitment to and care for their customers and employees. Together we will have production facilities on both North American coasts and a distribution platform to supply retail and food service channels nationwide."
Champ's Mushrooms, based in British Columbia, was founded in 1998 by the Quach family as a small quality-conscious grower. Its strong commitment to providing customers with the best and freshest mushrooms, along with a passion for technological innovation, has made Champs one of the largest and most trusted mushroom producer in Western Canada, supplying high quality fresh mushrooms from its modern efficient growing operations. As a result of Champ's focus on quality, it has become a significant Canadian and US mushroom supplier to the retail marketplace.
South Mill's roots in the mushroom industry go back nearly a century to when the Pia family first began growing mushrooms in what is now the heart of the US mushroom industry. Four generations later, South Mill has grown to one of the largest mushroom producers in the US, and has earned the reputation of an industry innovator, particularly in the area of mushroom substrate production. South Mill operates four distribution centers in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia and distributes fresh and processed mushrooms throughout the US and eastern Canada.
