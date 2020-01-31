South Padre Island & Port Isabel Waterfront Land Liquidation Saturday, February 8, 2020

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire high quality waterfront property below the cost of development, in the most desirable coastal destination in Texas," explains Jon Riley, Project Manager. "The original developer spared no expense. This is your chance to create your own custom waterfront retreat for up to 70% off the original prices."

On February 8th, waterside homesites with dedicated marina slips that were originally priced at $131,000, are now available from $39,900. Direct dockable waterfront homesites that were $228,500 now start at just $99,900. There is no time limit to build, choose your own builder, and excellent financing is available with low down payment.

For more information and directions to Pirates Cove, visit www.piratescovetexas.com or call (877) 550-3735.

Patten Companies

Visit: piratescovetexas.com

Phone: (877) 550-3735

Email: PiratesCove@PattenCo.com

