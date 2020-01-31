South Padre Island & Port Isabel Waterfront Land Liquidation Saturday, February 8, 2020
Jan 31, 2020, 10:15 ET
PORT ISABEL, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Companies, a leader in premium residential property development, is pleased to announce the immediate release of Pirates Cove, South Padre Island and Port Isabel's only deep water community minutes by boat to the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre. This private, gated intracoastal community has a limited number of direct waterfront and slip homesites accommodating boats up to 55 feet. Infrastructure is 100% complete and lots are priced to sell on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
"This is a rare opportunity to acquire high quality waterfront property below the cost of development, in the most desirable coastal destination in Texas," explains Jon Riley, Project Manager. "The original developer spared no expense. This is your chance to create your own custom waterfront retreat for up to 70% off the original prices."
On February 8th, waterside homesites with dedicated marina slips that were originally priced at $131,000, are now available from $39,900. Direct dockable waterfront homesites that were $228,500 now start at just $99,900. There is no time limit to build, choose your own builder, and excellent financing is available with low down payment.
For more information and directions to Pirates Cove, visit www.piratescovetexas.com or call (877) 550-3735.
Contact Information:
Patten Companies
Visit: piratescovetexas.com
Phone: (877) 550-3735
Email: PiratesCove@PattenCo.com
SOURCE Patten Companies
