South Rampart Pharma Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for SRP-001 for Acute Pain

News provided by

South Rampart Pharma

12 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET

The Fast Track designation accelerates SRP-001's path to U.S. FDA submission for the treatment of acute pain

Enhanced time-to-market delivers a therapeutic alternative to habit-forming opioids and acetaminophen, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting the safer treatment of pain, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to the Company for SRP-001 for the treatment of acute pain. SRP-001 is a novel, first-in-class non-opioid analgesic that activates pain signaling pathways in the midbrain's periaqueductal grey (PAG) region without liver and kidney toxicities. The Fast Track designation facilitates the development and expedites the review of new therapies for serious conditions, aiming to bring important new drugs to patients earlier and address unmet medical needs.

Notably, Fast Track designation enables the following:

  • More frequent meetings and written communication with the FDA to discuss the clinical development plan and clinical trial design and ensure the collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval;
  • Eligibility for Accelerated Approval or Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met; and
  • Rolling Review, which allows the Company to submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for review rather than waiting for the completion of all sections of the NDA before the application is reviewed.

"Despite the ongoing opioid crisis and limitations of existing pain medications, including acetaminophen as the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. and other parts of the Western world, innovation in the pain space remains surprisingly stagnant," said Hernan Bazan, MD, CEO & Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma. "Today's acknowledgment by the FDA of the critical need for innovative medications in acute pain perfectly matches our unwavering commitment to expedite its clinical development and bring this potentially transformative therapy to market as swiftly as possible."

"In the CNS and pain space, Fast Track designation for SRP-001 isn't just a regulatory milestone; it's a commercial accelerant. This designation recognizes the scientific innovation behind SRP-001 and potential market impact as a safer, more effective alternative to opioids and acetaminophen," said Neil Singla, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Lotus Clinical Research.

In August 2023, South Rampart announced that the first patient of its Phase 1 trial (NCT05484414), a multiple ascending dose (MAD) study, had been dosed. The primary objective of the MAD study is to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of oral SRP-001 in healthy male and female volunteers, with the primary endpoints being safety and tolerability by assessing adverse events (AEs), vital signs, electrocardiograms (ECGs), physical examinations, laboratory safety tests, and select PK/PD parameters. The trial is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

About South Rampart Pharma, Inc.
South Rampart Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on addressing the critical need for a safer, more effective approach to relieving pain. Its lead clinical candidate, SRP-001, is a novel, first-in-class analgesic that activates pain signaling pathways in the midbrain's periaqueductal grey (PAG) region. SRP-001 influences pain-related genes through the PAG region's endocannabinoid, mechanical nociception, and fatty acid amide hydrolase pathways. Unlike opioids, SRP-001 doesn't carry a risk of abuse and addiction. Moreover, it lacks the hepatotoxicity associated with acetaminophen as it does not produce the harmful metabolite NAPQI nor disrupt liver cell tight junctions. Compared with acetaminophen, SRP-001 exhibits similar analgesic properties without the risk of liver damage, and it lacks NSAIDs' kidney toxicity risk. SRP-001 has demonstrated repeated efficacy in several non-clinical pain models, including the inflammatory von Frey, visceral, and somatic pain models. Interim results from the Phase 1 trial (NCT05484414) demonstrate SRP-001's safety, tolerability, and robust pharmacokinetics. SRP-001 represents a promising alternative to existing pain medicines like opioids, acetaminophen, and NSAIDs, potentially providing a safer, more effective pain treatment option.

Please visit the Company's website at southrampartpharma.com and connect on LinkedIn for more information.

Investors:
Josh Blacher, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE South Rampart Pharma

Also from this source

South Rampart Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

South Rampart Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company developing SRP-001, a first-in-class non-opioid...
South Rampart Pharma Awarded Second NIH Grant for Commercialization Readiness Pilot Program

South Rampart Pharma Awarded Second NIH Grant for Commercialization Readiness Pilot Program

South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company advancing innovative medications for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.