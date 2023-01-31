South Rampart Pharma to Present at 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder, will provide a company update

Dr. Bazan will also participate in a panel on pain therapeutics innovation with a VP of Industry Research from BIO and Program Directors from NIH and the U.S. Pain Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company advancing innovative non-opioid medications for the treatment of pain, today announced that Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma and the Endowed John Ochsner Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Ochsner Clinic, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6.

Dr. Bazan's presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its novel non-opioid lead asset, ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates and anticipated milestones. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. EST

Location: Winter Garden Room, Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Dr. Bazan will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Resetting the innovation landscape for pain and addiction therapeutics" on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST. The panel will also include a Program Director from The National Institutes of Health (NIH)/NINDS, a Vice President of Industry Research at Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the National Director of Policy and Advocacy from the U.S. Pain Foundation. More information can be found here.

Dr. Bazan and Josh Blacher, CFO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered conference attendees. Meetings can be scheduled via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/bio-one-one-partneringtm

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma is a clinical-stage life science company dedicated to advancing the safe treatment of pain by developing new non-opioid small molecule solutions that lack the liver and kidney toxicity present in current pain medicines. The Company's lead program, SRP-001, currently in a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics [ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05484414 with data expected in 2023.

