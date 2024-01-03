South Rampart Pharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

South Rampart Pharma

03 Jan, 2024, 07:05 ET

Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder, will provide a company update on SRP-001, the first-in-class non-opioid analgesic with FDA Fast Track designation during JP Morgan Healthcare week

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Rampart Pharma, Inc. ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company pioneering innovative pain treatments, announced today that Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma, will present the latest clinical and scientific data on its lead clinical asset at Biotech Showcase 2024 on Tuesday, January 9. Acute and chronic pain affect 51.6 million adults in the U.S. in 20211 and up to 30% of people worldwide2. Neuropathic pain, stemming from nerve damage, impacts around 7-10% of the general population. The U.S. spends over $635 billion annually on pain management healthcare costs, and estimates place the global economic impact at $9.6 trillion2.

Dr. Bazan's presentation will highlight the Company's recent developments on SRP-001, South Rampart's First-in-Class analgesic with FDA Fast-Track Designation that targets the midbrain's PAG region without opioids' abuse risk or acetaminophen's liver toxicity, including its successful completion of the Phase 1 trial, and planned Phase 2 trials in neuropathic and acute pain. The U.S. FDA Fast Track designation accelerates SRP-001 as a first-in-class new drug candidate on its path to FDA submission for treating acute pain. Furthermore, it aims to accelerate the delivery of a therapeutic alternative to habit-forming opioids and acetaminophen, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Hernan Bazan, MD, FACS, CEO and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma
Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. PST
Location: Franciscan Room A, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA
Registration: Here

"FDA's Fast Track designation for SRP-001 is pivotal, reflecting a profound need for innovative pain solutions. This milestone, recognizing the potential of SRP-001 as a safer, more effective alternative to traditional treatments, propels us closer to addressing the significant limitations in the pain space, including the challenges posed by the opioid crisis and the toxicities of currently available medications with overuse," stated Dr. Bazan. He continued, "Our unwavering commitment is to rapidly advance SRP-001's development and deliver this transformative therapy to patients."  Dr. Bazan and Josh Blacher, CFO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with select registered conference attendees who can schedule meetings through the conference's online partnering platform.

About South Rampart Pharma, Inc.
South Rampart Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage life science company dedicated to advancing the safe treatment of pain by developing best-in-class novel small molecule solutions that can overcome many risks associated with current pain medicines. The Company's pipeline of novel compounds has effectively reduced pain and fever in pre-clinical studies without current non-opioid analgesics and liver and kidney toxicity3. The Company's lead program, SRP-001, is a First-in-Class analgesic with FDA Fast-Track Designation that targets the midbrain's PAG region without opioids' abuse risk or acetaminophen's liver toxicity4. Phase 1 trial data ensures safety and robust pharmacokinetics [ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05484414].

References:

  1. Rickard SM et al. "Chronic pain among adults – United States, 2019 – 2021" CDC Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. April 2023. PMID 37053114
  2. Cohen SP et al. "Chronic pain: an update on burden, best practices, and new advances" The Lancet May 2021. PMID: 34062143
  3. Bazan HA et al. "A novel pipeline of 2-(benzenesulfonamide)-N-(4-hydroxyphenyl) acetamide analgesics that lack hepatotoxicity and retain antipyresis" European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry Sept 2020. PMID: 32629335
  4. Bazan HA et al. "Transcriptomic signature, bioactivity and safety of a non-hepatotoxic analgesic generating AM404 in the mid-brain PAG region" Nature Portfolio – under review DOI: doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-2883310/v1

Please visit the Company's website at southrampartpharma.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Investors:
Josh Blacher, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE South Rampart Pharma

News Releases in Similar Topics

