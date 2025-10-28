South Reach Networks Announces Major Florida Fiber Network Expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks (SRN) , a leading Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns, and operates Metro and Long-Haul Fiber Optic Networks and Carrier Class Edge Colocation Facilities, announces today two major expansions of its fiber optic network in the Southeast and Northeast areas of Florida, adding over 60 route miles of new underground fiber. The projects provide new, much needed diverse, high-capacity routes designed to enhance connectivity, boost reliability, and extend network reach for the company's multi-vertical customer base.

The expansions include new underground multi conduit routes and high-capacity, low-loss fiber, all deployed within public rights-of-way for long-term accessibility and scalability. The network design addresses current and projected fiber infrastructure growth from hyperscalers, subsea cable operators, CDNs, Edge and Neo cloud providers, while also providing the physical diversity and capacity headroom required for future-proof network growth.

The network projects span two high-priority Florida regions: Southeast Florida covering (Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami) and Northeast Florida covering (Flagler Beach to Palm Coast). These expansion projects strategically enhance and extend SRN's metro and long-haul fiber infrastructure capacity, increasing route diversity, network resiliency in key metro and high demand corridors. SRN's strategy will expand its network reach, improve route diversity, and enhance On-Net connectivity to major carrier points of presence (PoPs), edge data centers and multiple subsea cable landing stations along Florida's East coast.

"These expansion projects represent another critical step forward in reinforcing our position as a key Florida infrastructure operator and developer, said Mike Sevret, Chief Revenue Officer of South Reach Networks. "By adding new high-capacity, fully underground and diverse routes to our existing metro and long-haul infrastructure, we are delivering the protected, reliable connectivity our customers need today, while positioning our network to scale seamlessly for next-generation applications, including artificial intelligence workloads, inference edge nodes, and data-intensive transport requirements."

"These network expansions reinforce South Reach Networks' role as a forward-thinking infrastructure leader," added Scott Bergs, Chief Executive Officer of South Reach Networks. "We're investing in the future of digital connectivity - creating a foundation that supports emerging technologies, AI workloads, and the growing demands of global data ecosystems. Our mission is to ensure Florida remains at the forefront of next-generation network innovation."

The build-outs are currently underway with the South Florida project projected to be in service by early 2026. SRN's investment in advanced fiber infrastructure reinforces its commitment to delivering a robust, low-latency, high-capacity, resilient network built to meet the growing bandwidth demands.

For existing customers, the expansion brings enhanced fiber route diversity, ensuring protected North-South and East West underground pathways that improve redundancy and reliability. The expansion also delivers on-net access and reach into additional data centers, subsea cable landing stations, and key POP's, which creates fresh growth opportunities, enabling seamless interconnection of CDNs, Cloud, hyperscalers, FTTH providers, and other telecom partners.

SRN continues to demonstrate leadership in Florida with this future-ready infrastructure designed for rising data volumes, evolving content delivery needs, and emerging AI applications. By strategically engineering today for tomorrow's connectivity, SRN ensures its network remains scalable, resilient and built to support the needs of next-generation digital infrastructures.

South Reach Networks is an established, Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider. South Reach Networks builds, owns and operates its Metro & Long-Haul Fiber Optic Networks. With direct routes to key POP's and through its Carrier Class Neutral Colocation Facilities, the robust network spans over 370 miles along the East Coast of Florida. South Reach Networks provides customers with global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding ecosystem of carriers, subsea, data center, FTTH, cloud and hyperscale operators. To learn more, visit srnetworks.net .

