South Reach Networks Launches; Announces New Expansion and Product Suite

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks announces the launch of its Metro and Long Haul Fiber connectivity and colocation business in Florida, beginning with the rebranding of assets from InterConnect Miami Data Centers (IMDC), the premier data center, colocation, and metro fiber network connectivity provider in South Florida. The rebrand also includes the appointment of telecom industry veteran Michael Sevret, as President. Jason Cohen, former CEO of IMDC will stay on board as Technical Director for South Reach Networks. Backed by the private equity firm, Turning Rock Partners, the launch of South Reach Networks follows the collaboration with Mr. Sevret, who will focus on growing the company and its connectivity throughout Florida.

Sevret formerly served as EVP & Chief Strategy Officer for Cross River Fiber (now ZenFi), where he was a key principle executive responsible for leading strategic sales initiatives from January 2012 until February 2018.

"It's great to be back in the telecom industry again, and most importantly, to be part of the transformation of IMDC into South Reach Networks," comments Sevret. "I am honored to serve as President of the company and focus on building up its metro and long-haul fiber network business. In fact, I was drawn to this leadership role due to the owned fiber and existing massive footprint across Florida and the Latin American marketplace. With a region so well-positioned for success, I am excited to be part of the company's ongoing growth strategy and really expand on this business, with the backing and support of Turning Rock, our private equity firm. Without Turning Rock's focus on long-term investments in debt and equity securities of North American small and mid-capitalization businesses, South Reach Networks would not be where it is today."

South Reach Networks will continue to offer superior colocation and connectivity options via its 10,000 square foot Miami data center facility and carrier hotel that offers top-tier space, power, cooling, security and connectivity. The facility serves as the gateway to the Americas, providing enterprise-class colocation and connectivity between the U.S., Latin American and Caribbean markets. Additionally, the facility offers access to all the key metro, long haul and subsea networks in South Florida, including South Reach Networks' own fiber ring throughout downtown Miami.

"South Reach Networks' 100% underground metro network is ideally positioned to support the connectivity strategies of service and telecom providers seeking solutions for worldwide reach," adds Sevret.

For more information on South Reach Networks, visit https://SRNetworks.net .

About South Reach Networks

South Reach Networks (formerly InterConnect Miami) an established Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider who constructs, owns and operates a Metro & Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network and a Carrier Class Data Center located in Downtown Miami. South Reach Networks is the fiber gateway backbone for the east coast of Florida. South Reach Networks is a unique provider with owning both a Carrier Class Data Center and a diverse and robust Metro Fiber network, customers receive the necessary independent connectivity enabling global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding eco system of carriers, sub-sea, LATAM, enterprise and wireless operators.

