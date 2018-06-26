South Seas Island Resort Debuts S'mores & More Package

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Seas Island Resort has debuted an exciting, new family-friendly package that offers a dynamic vacation experience – and delicious, relaxed dining – for all ages with a pizza party dinner at Scoops & Slices, daily breakfast at Harbourside Bar & Grill, and of course, the quintessential summer treat, a s'mores making kit for the whole family to enjoy. Plus, a coupon book that includes over $250 in resort savings.

South Seas Island Resort Aerial South Seas Island Resort's Sunset Beach Fire Pit

Following a day of creating sun-kissed memories on the resort's two-and-a-half mile stretch of beach, in the sparkling Gulf of Mexico or in one of the resort's many spacious pools, guests may wind down with two medium two-topping pizzas and two liters of soda from Scoops & Slices. Dinner may be enjoyed either in the 1950's-styled restaurant or within the comfort of their own guestroom. Next, families may gather around a fire pit at the picturesque Sunset Beach for the time-honored activity of roasting marshmallows and making s'mores, following the nightly Sunset Shellebration with live entertainment. Alternatively, guests may take their s'mores kit to the fire pit outside Harbourside Bar & Grill or to one of the many grills located throughout the resort. In the morning, families may fuel up for another day of endless activities with breakfast with a view at Harbourside Bar & Grill, overlooking the Yacht Harbour Marina.

The S'mores & More summer package rates start from $305 per night and include a s'mores making kit for a family of four; two medium, two topping pizzas and two liters of soda from Scoops & Slices, once per stay; daily breakfast per person at Harbourside Bar & Grill and a coupon book with over $250 in savings including activities, restaurants, golf, spa and more. For reservations or more information, please call 1-800-533-5553 or visit www.southseas.com.

About South Seas Island Resort

A 330-acre destination beach resort and wildlife preserve, South Seas Island Resort is located on Captiva Island, just off the Florida Gulf Coast. With two and a half miles of exclusive white-sand beach, the resort is designed to take advantage of its renowned location, offering a destination rich in recreation and surrounding native wildlife. The celebrated family-friendly property boasts 471 accommodations ranging from guestrooms and suites, one to three bedroom condominiums, and private home rentals, all featuring balconies or lanais to enjoy water views and wildlife. An array of activities are available for guests of all ages with 20 swimming pools, beachfront golf, tennis, full-service spa, waterfront dining options, children's programs, watersports and boutique shopping. In addition, guests delight in world-class shelling, eco-cruises and nature tours, epic fishing, fitness center and yoga studio, an on-site photography studio, painting classes and special event and meeting space. For more information, please visit www.southseas.com.

