South Seas on Captiva Island Selected as Location for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit February Digital Issue

Iconic Resort Serves as Complete Backdrop for Six-Cover Feature Showcasing Dynamic Women

Download high-res images here

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Seas on Captiva Island served as the primary resort backdrop for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit February Digital Issue, which launched today. Shot across Captiva Island at South Seas Resort, the issue prominently features the resort's Gulf-front setting, highlighting its white-sand beaches, lush natural landscapes, and relaxed yet refined island lifestyle in Southwest Florida's Lee County, just off the Fort Myers coast.

Claire Kittle at South Seas Resort, Florida Ronika Love at South Seas Resort, Florida

The February digital issue includes six striking covers featuring Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, and Normani—accomplished women and high-profile partners of notable professional athletes. Released right before the big game, the issue highlights a new generation of WAGs who are redefining the term through influence, entrepreneurship, and cultural impact.

"Being selected by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as the featured resort backdrop for this digital issue marks an important milestone for South Seas and reflects the continued evolution of our property," said Shawn Farrell, General Manager of South Seas. "From the natural beauty of Captiva Island to the renewed energy of our beaches, South Seas provided an ideal setting for this story. We are proud to deliver an elevated island escape designed for guests to relax, recharge, and reconnect with the essence of coastal living, and we are honored to partner with an iconic global brand like Sports Illustrated."

Recently transformed, South Seas on Captiva Island offers a thoughtfully reimagined coastal retreat spanning 330 acres of pristine Gulf-front shoreline. With expansive beaches, crystal-clear waters, and immersive natural surroundings, the resort provided a visually striking and versatile setting for the editorial—reinforcing its position as one of Florida's most distinctive luxury resort destinations.

COVER PHOTO RESTRICTIONS

Must link back to: https://swimsuit.si.com/cover/february/2026

Must Credit: Katherin Goguen /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

Must Credit: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit February digital covers were shot in Captiva Island, Florida at South Seas.



TAGS

Photographer: @katherinegoguen

Editor In Chief: @mj_day

Makeup: @iamalexandermua @babimoura_beauty @victornoblepr@marina_gravani

Hair: @viphair_ashanti @[email protected]

Fashion Editor: @margotzamet

Fashion Assistant: @lizwentworth

PR: @sevaneveritt

Location/Accommodations: @southseasresort @visitfortmyers

About South Seas

Presenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort being a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Outstanding golf, famed fishing, boating, family activities, flavorful dining and memorable island adventures are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. Rooted in the legacy of generations past and thoughtfully reimagined for the future, South Seas is dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort experience. For more information, visit SouthSeas.com.

About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com . Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE South Seas