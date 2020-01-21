South Shore Bank Offers Money Experience Financial Literacy Program To Ten Local Schools

Students in grades nine through 12 will have the opportunity to explore how each decision they make starting now can impact their long-term financial health. Schools that have access to the program through South Shore Bank are: Braintree High School, East Bridgewater High School, Hingham High School, North Quincy High School, Norwell High School, Pembroke High School, Quincy High School, Stoughton High School and Weymouth High School.

"Weymouth High School is excited to give its students the opportunity to explore financial concepts as they relate to real life," said Allison Mezzetti, Assistant Director of Humanities at Weymouth Public Schools.

In addition to these high schools, South Shore Bank is sponsoring a Spring 2020 Money Experience course for a group of thirty students studying macroeconomics at Massasoit Community College.

Money Experience blends classroom-based curriculum, storytelling, and software simulation to expose students to choices such as those surrounding buying a car, living in a city versus a suburb, and going to a four-year college or technical school or directly joining the workforce. Within the simulator, they can directly see how their choices affect their near- and long-term lifestyle goals.

"South Shore Bank is invested in its community and believes in helping create more financially literate members," said Mark Coletta, South Shore Bank sales and service coordinator.

"We are thrilled to be involved in the financial empowerment of students across the South Shore," said Brilene Faherty, curriculum director at Money Experience. "Helping arm students with the knowledge to understand the relationship between financial decisions, personal priorities, and quality of life helps to prepare them for a lifetime of better decisions."

About Money Experience

Part of the family of companies founded by noted Boston tech entrepreneurs Jeet Singh and Joe Chung, Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/

About South Shore Bank

Originally chartered in 1833, South Shore Bank is a full-service community bank with 14 locations in eight communities throughout the South Shore of Massachusetts. As a mutual savings bank, South Shore Bank is locally managed and dedicated to the needs of the communities in which it operates. The bank offers a variety of traditional and innovative financial products for personal and business banking to ensure customers are provided with the level of convenience and service they've grown to expect. For more information, visit www.southshorebank.com .



