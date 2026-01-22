South Shores Detox Leads Public Education Efforts on Rising Kratom Abuse in California

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Shores Detox, a leading addiction treatment facility in Orange County, has announced a comprehensive public education initiative focused on the growing concerns surrounding kratom abuse and addiction throughout the region.

South Shores Detox offers DHCS and JCAHO accredited services, with a full continuum of care From upscale settings in Dana Point, South Shores offers a full range of programs to support recovery

The initiative comes as kratom, a tropical tree leaf native to Southeast Asia, has become increasingly prevalent in Orange County communities. While often marketed as a natural supplement or herbal remedy, kratom contains compounds that produce opioid-like effects and carry significant potential for dependence and addiction.

"We are witnessing a troubling trend in Orange County where people turn to kratom - believing it to be a safe alternative to prescription medications or other substances," said a Christina Tchamanian, Program Director at South Shores Detox. "Our clinical experience has shown that kratom can lead to serious physical dependence, and that many people require professional medical support to discontinue use safely."

The facility reports treating a growing number of patients experiencing kratom withdrawal symptoms , which can include muscle aches, insomnia, irritability, and intense cravings. Many patients initially used kratom for pain management or to self-treat opioid withdrawal, only to develop a new dependency that required professional intervention.

South Shores Detox's public education campaign seeks to inform Orange County residents, healthcare providers, and families about the realities of kratom use. The initiative emphasizes that despite its legal status in California and widespread availability in local shops and online retailers, kratom is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and carries documented risks of addiction, adverse health effects, and dangerous interactions with other substances.

The Dana Point facility specializes in medically supervised detoxification services designed to address the unique challenges of kratom dependency. Their treatment approach combines medical monitoring, symptom management, and therapeutic support to help individuals safely withdraw from kratom while addressing underlying factors that contributed to substance use.

"Education is our first line of defense against the expansion of kratom abuse in our community," Ms. Tchamanian continued. "We want families to understand the warning signs of kratom dependency and know that effective, compassionate treatment is available right here in Orange County."

South Shores Detox encourages anyone concerned about their own kratom use or that of a loved one to reach out for confidential consultation. The facility accepts most major insurance plans and offers individualized treatment planning to meet each patient's specific needs.

As part of this initiative, South Shores Detox is making educational resources available to community organizations, schools, and healthcare providers throughout Orange County to ensure accurate information about kratom reaches those who need it most.

About South Shores Detox

South Shores Detox is a Dana Point, California-based provider of medically supported detox and early recovery services. The organization helps individuals and families navigate substance use concerns with a focus on safety, clinical integrity, and connection to next-step care.

Media Contact

Christina Tchamanian

[email protected] South Shores Detox

Dana Point, CA

Phone: (833) 213-3869

southshoresdetox.com

SOURCE South Shores Detox