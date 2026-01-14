South Shores Recovery Builds on Founder Eric 'BZ' Botelho's Vision for Expanded Resources in Orange County

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Shores Recovery today announced an expanded set of recovery resources designed to strengthen continuity of care for Orange County residents seeking support for substance use and co-occurring mental health concerns .

The expanded offerings reflect the enduring vision of the organization's founder, Eric "BZ" Botelho, whose leadership helped shape a culture centered on dignity, accountability, and community connection.

Eric 'BZ' Botelho is the founder of South Shores Recovery South Shores Recovery offers JCAHO and DHCS accredited treatment programs in Dana Point, CA

Botelho, a pastor and longtime community leader in Orange County, speaks openly about his own history with addiction and the hard-earned path that followed. His personal experience informed a practical, person-first approach to care at South Shores Recovery, one built on meeting individuals where they are and helping them rebuild stability through clinical support, consistent structure, and a renewed sense of purpose.

"BZ believes recovery grows when people feel seen and supported, not judged or written off," said South Shores Recovery spokesperson, Paris Adamson, Chief Operations Officer (COO). "As we expand our resources, we are carrying forward his commitment to compassion with standards, and hope with action."

South Shores Recovery's expanded resources include strengthened aftercare planning and alumni engagement, broader family support options, and enhanced coordination across levels of care to help residents maintain progress after initial treatment. The organization is also increasing access to community-based supports and recovery education intended to help individuals and families recognize the signs of substance misuse earlier and connect with appropriate services faster.

The expansion is designed to address a persistent challenge for residents across Orange County: the need for clear, reliable pathways from initial stabilization and residential support to sustained recovery. South Shores Recovery emphasized that lasting outcomes are most often supported by consistent follow-through, supportive relationships, and practical tools that help individuals navigate triggers, stressors, and day-to-day responsibilities.

"Our mission has always been to serve the community with integrity," Adamson added. "We are proud to build on BZ's vision by expanding what we can offer Orange County residents and by continuing to show up for individuals and families who are ready to take the next step."

South Shores Recovery, located in Dana Point, California, provides addiction treatment services and recovery support for adults. The organization remains committed to accessible, evidence-informed programming delivered by an experienced team dedicated to helping clients build a durable foundation for long-term recovery.

Their team encourages anyone who is struggling with substances (or has a loved one struggling) to reach out for confidential support via phone at any time.

About South Shores Recovery

South Shores Recovery is a Dana Point, California-based addiction treatment provider serving Orange County residents with structured programs and recovery support. Rooted in community and guided by compassionate care, South Shores Recovery helps individuals and families pursue lasting change through clinical services, planning, and ongoing support.

