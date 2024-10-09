South Side Music Festival to Showcase Local Talent and Benefit SouthSideCAN

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Side Music Festival, a celebration of local talent and community spirit, will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Enclave, 1602 East Carson Street. Doors open at 4:30 PM, with performances by Phat Mandee, Buffalo Rose, and Beauty Slap starting at 5:00 PM. DJ B-Renn will emcee the event, creating an exciting experience for Pittsburgh's music lovers.

Hosted by Enclave, a premier South Side venue, the festival will raise funds for SouthSideCAN (South Side Community Action Network). SouthSideCAN is a non-profit organization focused on community development through an Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) model, empowering residents and businesses to foster positive change in the neighborhood.

Enclave is generously absorbing part of the event's cost and offering their staff to ensure a seamless experience for attendees, highlighting its commitment to supporting the community and helping bring people together through music and celebration.

Advance tickets are $40, with door tickets at $45. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink and food from top local eateries, such as Urban Tap, Mario's Saloon, and Twelve Whiskey Barbecue.

The South Side Music Festival is a shining example of how South Side businesses and residents are coming together to energize and highlight the positive aspects of their neighborhood. This event is made possible by the strong commitment of local businesses and the broader community to support each other and celebrate the South Side's unique culture.

Event Details:

Date : Sunday, November 3, 2024

: Location : Enclave, 1602 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA

: Enclave, 1602 East Carson Street, Doors Open : 4:30 PM

: Show Starts : 5:00 PM

: Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door (includes one drink and food)

Proceeds will benefit SouthSideCAN, furthering their mission of enhancing community collaboration and achieving shared aspirations.

About SouthSideCAN

SouthSideCAN is a community-focused non-profit organization that promotes neighborhood development by identifying the South Side community's key assets and aspirations, empowering residents and businesses to collaborate in creating meaningful positive change.

About Enclave

Enclave, one of Pittsburgh's premier event venues located in the vibrant South Side neighborhood, is proud to support local initiatives like the South Side Music Festival. Its modern industrial design is the perfect setting for concerts, private events, and community celebrations.

