South Sound Behavioral Hospital Expands Services and Capacity

News provided by

South Sound Behavioral Hospital

31 Jan, 2024, 14:47 ET

Hospital extending capacity to 138 beds at five-year anniversary

LACEY, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With mental health and substance abuse at crisis levels in Washington, South Sound Behavioral Hospital has added 30 new inpatient beds to meet the need. As one of the largest freestanding psychiatric hospitals in Washington, South Sound Behavioral Hospital, now with 138 beds, will continue to offer a full continuum of behavioral services to patients of all ages. 

Centrally located in Thurston County, South Sound Behavioral Hospital opened in 2019 and treats over 5,000 patients each year. "We are excited to announce the expansion of services that will allow us to treat more patients," said Neil Lacanlale, CEO of South Sound Behavioral Hospital. "South Sound Behavioral Hospital has served the community for five years by providing a full continuum of specialized services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay."

The 30 new inpatient beds are located on the top floor in two distinct units. The new beds will allow South Sound Behavioral to treat more patients in specialized programs including dual diagnosis, detoxification, adolescent, women's and adult programs. South Sound is also expanding day hospital programming to strengthen the continuum of care with intensive outpatient programs for chemical dependency, trauma-focused, dual diagnosis and adolescent populations. 

South Sound Behavioral Hospital offers assessments free of charge and individuals can be admitted directly into the programs or referred. Information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 844-949-8888.

About South Sound Behavioral Hospital
South Sound Behavioral Hospital's mission is to provide outstanding care and unparalleled service, offering a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to patients in Washington. The state-of-the art, 138-bed hospital, provides specialized, evidence-based behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. For more information, please visit www.southsoundbehavioralhospital.com.

SOURCE South Sound Behavioral Hospital

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.