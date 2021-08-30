South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Production of LiB Battery-Grade Anode Materials and Positive Initial Cycle Testing Results for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project

One cycle consists of 10 hours of charge and 10 hours of discharge, therefore 35 cycles equals approximately 700 hours total. South Star's testing program continues and will include a minimum of 100 cycles for each of the LiB cells. Upcoming work also includes downstream processing flowsheet optimizations and validation.

"We are pleased to continue announcing robust battery testing results and advancing to production in 2022," commented Richard Pearce, President and CEO of South Star. "We have produced several types of battery-grade spherical, purified graphites (SPG) with ultra-high purity of 99.99w% C g and excellent workability with average particle sizes ranging from 8 to 23 microns. The cycle testing with anodes produced using Santa Cruz graphite in CR2016 LiB batteries has proven to be very stable with little degradation throughout the initial 35 cycles.

We are positioning South Star for long-term success by creating a diversified portfolio of high-quality products that will provide excellent value for a broad range of industrial and high value-add industries that are in high demand across the globe and in sectors with above-average growth potential. These are very exciting times for us as we continue our conversations with potential clients in electric vehicles, energy storage, portable electronics, telecom and specialty application sectors. We look forward to reporting additional results from our on-going testing program."

Santa Cruz Product Information Bulletins (PIBs) with technical information for the portfolio of products, safety data sheets (SDSs) and marketing materials are being prepared and will be added to the website shortly, as well as distributed to our existing partners and potential clients. Samples of value-add products including micronized & purified graphite, expanded & expandable graphite, as well are as coated and uncoated SPG will also be produced and available for testing.

1 The United States laboratory ("US Lab") specializes in advanced graphite materials and value-add testing for battery and non-battery applications. The US Lab company name has not been published for the purposes of preserving a commercial advantage of South Star Battery Metals in the marketplace.

Life Cycle Test Results

Purified graphite was successfully micronized using advanced pilot scale mechanical milling system outfitted with two air classification circuits. Once the target sizing geometries were achieved, uncoated SPG was produced by rolling and rounding the micronized graphite into elliptical spheres in a specialized mill. The elliptical shapes are a preferred morphology for higher density active loadings in batteries. They are also preferred due to better rate capacities, safer and generally longer-life LiBs. Uncoated SPG was coated with a nanolayer of soft carbon and heat treated under a blanket of inert gas. The hardened coating provides a layer of protection from exfoliation and general degradation during the normal expansion and contraction cycles associated with charging and discharging. The coating also reduces ongoing reactions of electrolytes with the graphitic carbon, which results in a reduced battery life (See June 29th, 2021 press release for more details).

Next a copper foil was coated with the anode slurry using the drawdown technique, and the electrode was dried under vacuum and weighed. Finally, the anode was welded to the bottom can of a stainless-steel standard CR2016 coin cell. Three identical coin cells were produced, and testing includes the following: reversible capacity, irreversible capacity, irreversible capacity loss and long-term cycling stability as a function of spherical graphite particles.

Figure 1: CR2016 LiB Battery Construction

Figure 2: Santa Cruz LiB Battery Results Through Approximately 35 Cycles

As shown in Figures 2 & 3, other notable positive properties of Santa Cruz anode material are that their reversible capacities are at approximately 350 mAh/g, and they have an irreversible capacity loss on the first cycle of less than 10%.

Figure 3: Santa Cruz Irreversible Capacity Loss Results

About South Star Battery Metals Corp.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazilis the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2022, pending financing. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

