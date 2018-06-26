South State Adds Private Banking Team in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South State Bank announced its continued expansion in Richmond with the addition of a Private Banking team, led by two veteran bankers.

"South State is committed to its growth and expansion in Richmond, and we are pleased to now be able to offer private banking services to our customers," said Bobby Cowgill, Richmond regional president. "These highly experienced bankers will complement our Private Wealth team to deliver both personal and business banking services through a single point of contact. Our bankers are committed to making customers feel welcomed and valued, serving as trusted advisors, delivering financial services that make their lives better."

Jane Coble joins South State with more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having worked at Wells Fargo and Union Bank & Trust in Richmond, where she was most recently a branch manager. Coble's depth of banking experience and demonstrated success in building strong relationships with both consumers and businesses in central Virginia empower her clients to achieve their financial goals.

John Neal brings more than 13 years of banking experience to South State's Private Banking team, most recently serving on the Richmond-based SunTrust Bank Private Wealth team focused on physicians and their banking needs. In addition to his extensive private wealth background, Neal is skilled in commercial banking and capital markets.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

