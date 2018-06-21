South State Adds Top Commercial Middle Market Bankers to Support Growth Across the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South State Bank announced today the hire of three senior commercial middle market bankers to support its growth in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Josh Goldblatt is one of three new hires made by South State Bank for the Middle Market team in the Carolinas. Coulter Warlick is one of three new hires made by South State Bank for the Middle Market team in the Carolinas. Jeff Reeves is one of three new hires made by South State Bank for the Middle Market team in the Carolinas.

"As South State continues to expand across our four-state footprint, we are delighted to be adding significant talent to deepen and enhance our ability to serve our customers," said Greg Lapointe, president, Northern Banking Group. "These bankers have decades of proven experience and success in delivering solutions for middle market customers, and we are pleased to leverage their market knowledge and abilities to benefit our customers across the Carolinas."

The bankers will be joining the South State Commercial Middle Market team and will focus on attracting and serving businesses with more than $25 million in annual revenue.

Josh Goldblatt is based in Charlotte, N.C. and brings more than 16 years of experience, most recently with SunTrust Bank. He has worked with public and private businesses across North Carolina, providing corporate finance expertise, cash management solutions and advisory services. Goldblatt previously served middle market clients at Bank of America and has an extensive background in underwriting and structuring debt transactions. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University (Ohio).

Coulter Warlick is based in Charlotte, N.C. and brings more than 11 years of capital markets and banking experience with SunTrust Bank. Most recently, he served as a senior vice president covering middle market businesses in the Charlotte region. Warlick has worked with public and private businesses throughout the Southeast, providing capital markets and corporate finance advisory solutions. He also has extensive advisory experience in commercial real estate, as well as not-for-profit organizations. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Jeff Reeves is based in Columbia, S.C. and joins the South State Middle Market Banking team with more than 25 years of middle market banking experience at Wells Fargo. He brings demonstrated experience in helping businesses with financing solutions, cash management and commercial real estate needs. He has served in major markets in South Carolina including Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg. Reeves is a graduate of Wofford College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in finance.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

