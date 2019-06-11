South State Bank Selects nCino to Support Growth

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that South State Bank will implement the nCino Bank Operating System across its commercial banking division to improve lending efficiency and provide a digital, omnichannel experience for customers.

With assets of over $15 billion, South State serves more than 700,000 customers throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia through more than 150 branch and ATM locations, as well as online and mobile offerings. For 85 years, South State has been committed to delivering exceptional service and the best financial solutions while investing in the customers and communities it serves. As South State has expanded its geographic footprint through organic growth and acquisitions, leadership recognized the need to implement advanced digital capabilities for an enhanced, cohesive employee and customer experience.

With nCino, South State found a single platform that combines loan origination with customer relationship management (CRM), customer onboarding, account opening, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities that will allow the Bank to scale and continue its growth while providing an exceptional customer experience.

"It's important to us to offer the right combination of high-touch personalized banking expertise and high-tech capabilities," said Greg Lapointe, president of South State Bank. "We're committed to delivering exceptional service and believe nCino's market-leading platform will provide our staff with the right tools and digital infrastructure to quickly and efficiently serve customers' evolving needs."

Through nCino, South State will have the ability to manage all aspects of the commercial banking process in an efficient, compliant fashion while generating more loans, reducing time to close and ultimately providing a better customer experience. At the same time, the Bank will gain greater transparency and collaboration throughout its lending operations and create a seamless end-to-end experience, where employees and customers can interact on the same digital, mobile-enabled platform.

"South State understands the positive impact of innovative technology and how it can support the connection between efficiency, growth and service, and we are glad to partner with them during this exciting period of expansion and digitization," said Paul Clarkson, senior vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. "With nCino's Bank Operating System in place, South State employees and customers will benefit from the rich functionality of our cloud-based platform, while having the flexibility and scalability to meet evolving market and customer demands. We are very excited to be on this journey together."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About South State Bank

South State Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina with approximately $15.4 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage, and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at www.SouthStateBank.com.

