South Street Partners Acquires Solé Miami on Sunny Isles Beach

Oceanfront Boutique Hotel Sits Directly on Miami's Pristine Northernmost Beach, Named One of the City's Best by Condé Nast Traveler

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Partners ("South Street"), a leading private equity real estate investment and development firm, headquartered in Charlotte and Charleston, have acquired Solé Miami ("Property" or "Resort") located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The Property is located in exclusive Sunny Isles Beach, a two-mile "hidden paradise" in North Miami, offering a relaxed coastal escape with sweeping Atlantic views, direct beach access, and world-class nightlife and shopping just minutes away in South Beach, Bal Harbour and Aventura. The acquisition is a perfect complement to South Street's existing hospitality portfolio of exceptional assets located in high-growth, drive-to Southeastern markets.

Solé Miami

Located in Sunny Isles Beach, an area often referred to as Florida's Riviera – featuring high-rise condos, top-tier dining, and the popular Newport Fishing Pier – the Resort is a modern, 249-key full-service condominium hotel with stunning ocean and city views, managed and operated by Noble House Resorts. Featuring five indoor and four outdoor meeting venues, four on-site Food and Beverage outlets and a market, fitness center with steam room and sauna, oceanfront pool and beach with umbrellas, private beach service and dune and beach dining. South Street will focus on significantly elevating the Resort offerings, with plans for guest room and common area upgrades followed by additional improvements.

"We are pleased to be adding Solé to our South Florida hospitality portfolio, representing our continued conviction in the long-term strength of coastal and beachfront resort real estate," said Peter Lunenburg, Principal of South Street Partners. "The Sunny Isles sub-market of Miami Beach is an attractive target for South Street, representing one of the highest growth RePAR markets in Florida and we are confident that we can deliver exceptional experiences for our guests through continued capital improvement of the asset."

"Solé Miami represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate one of South Florida's most naturally compelling beachfront destinations," said Sean Mullen, President, Acquisitions, Sales & Revenue Management Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "Together with South Street Partners, we look forward to building on the resort's strong foundation while creating an even more vibrant and experience-driven future for guests and team members alike."

About South Street Partners

South Street Partners, one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States – including Kiawah Island, Palmetto Bluff, The Cliffs, Barnsley Resort, The Beckwith-Crested Butte, The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, PGA National Resort, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, Naples Grande, The Arizona Biltmore, and Residences at Salamander – is a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC. Founded in 2009, South Street, on behalf of its SSP GP Funds, their institutional joint venture partners and co-investment vehicles, has deployed over $1.7 billion of equity across resort, residential and commercial properties, and has over $3 billion of assets under management. South Street acts as a principal investment platform as well as an operating partner and co-investor for institutional partners interested in special situations, opportunistic and value-add real estate investments in the Southeast and Sunbelt regions as well as other select continental US and international markets. SouthStreetPartners.com

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Noble House Hotels & Resorts is a family-owned collection of 30 luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America and Mexico. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. The portfolio includes award-winning urban hotels, beachfront resorts, restaurants, spas, marinas, private residences, and the Napa Valley Wine Train. Headquartered in Seattle, Noble House was named one of Travel + Leisure's Top 25 Hotel Brands in 2024 and 2025. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call (877) 662-5387.

About Solé Miami Beach Resort

At the edge of North Miami Beach, where oceanfront calm meets the vibrant pulse of the city, Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort is an oceanfront condominium resort offering a relaxed coastal escape with sweeping Atlantic views, direct beach access, and world-class shopping in nearby Bal Harbour and Aventura. The resort's 249 guestrooms and suites feature private terraces with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or the Intracoastal Waterway. Guests enjoy oceanfront dining at BALEENkitchen, a lively oceanfront pool and bar, beachfront firepits on the dunes, and a collection of stunning venues ideal for meetings, celebrations, and destination weddings by the sea. Solé Miami was acquired by South Street Partners in May of 2026 and is managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts. For reservations, call 844-223-5493 or visit SoléMiami.com.

Media Inquiries

South Street Partners

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SOURCE South Street Partners