South Street Securities LLC Wins Americas Repo Team of the Year at the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. is delighted to announce that South Street Securities LLC has been honored with the Americas Repo Team of the Year award at the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards. The awards ceremony, held on July 6, 2023 at London's Plaisterers' Hall, recognized the company's outstanding performance and exceptional teamwork. 

Habiba Greenland, Managing Director for the South Street Securities UK Representative Office, shared, "It was an honour to accept this recognition, which highlights the dedication and hard work of our Repo team."

The Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of companies and individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the securities finance industry. This recognition underscores the commitment, innovation and excellence demonstrated by the winners and finalists.

Jason Schuit, Co-Chief Investment Officer at South Street Securities, added, "We are proud to be recognized as industry leaders and remain committed to providing exceptional service and driving innovation in the securities finance landscape. This award is a testament to our client-centric approach and relentless pursuit of excellence in the repo market."

Matrix Applications LLC ("Matrix Applications"), a financial technology affiliate of South Street Securities, was shortlisted for two prestigious categories: Post Trade Technology Provider of the Year and Operations Team of the Year. This recognition further highlights the dedication to excellence shared by both South Street Securities and Matrix Applications.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance, Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer.

