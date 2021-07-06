South Suburban Gastroenterology Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, announced further expansion in Illinois and the Greater Chicago Area through a partnership with South Suburban Gastroenterology. GI Alliance now represents over 1,000 providers, including over 590 gastroenterologists across ten states.

"GI Alliance is pleased to welcome the physicians and staff of South Suburban Gastroenterology. We are continuing to expand our network of providers offering high-quality gastroenterology care to meet the demands of the growing population of the Greater Chicago Area," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance.

Located in Homewood, south of Chicago, the physicians and staff of South Suburban Gastroenterology believe that each patient and doctor become a team for treating an individual's digestive problems.

"Providing quality care for our patients is our top priority. We focus on listening to our patients to understand their concerns and respond with the best treatment options," said Matthew Horowitz, M.D., President of South Suburban Gastroenterology. "Supported by the resources and leadership of GI Alliance, we will continue to enhance our practice and service offerings, improving our patients' experience."

Dr. Mitch Bernsen, President of Illinois Gastroenterology Group, GI Alliance's partner practice in the Midwest said, "The collaboration between GI Alliance and South Suburban Gastroenterology will increase access to high-quality, GI care to the Greater Chicago area. We look forward to providing additional resources to patients in this growing community."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists in 10 states. GI Alliance now operates in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. In addition, GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

Contact: Shannon Brush / GI Alliance

[email protected]

(817) 402-7562

www.gialliance.com

SOURCE GI Alliance

Related Links

http://www.gialliance.com

