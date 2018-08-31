South Texas Money Management (STMM) Fixed Income Strategy Exceeds $1 Billion

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Texas Money Management, Ltd. is pleased to announce that the firm's Fixed Income investment strategy has topped $1 billion. The firm's total assets under management are approximately $3.7 billion.

Jeanie Wyatt, CEO and Chief Investment Officer said, "I am very proud of our fixed income strategy, which offers professional separately managed accounts, laddered individual bond portfolios, full transparency, and tax efficient management, overseen by a team with an average of 29 years of experience."

Wyatt continued, "We have found in the rising interest rate environment that this has been a critical time for clients to review their fixed income portfolios."

South Texas Money Management's Fixed Income Team consists of Jeanie Wyatt, CFA, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Jim Kee, President and Chief Economist, Josh Hudson, CFA, Director of Fixed Income, Adam Eisenhauer, Fixed Income Trader, and Joe Van Meter, CFA, Fixed Income Consultant.

Jim Kee, President and Chief Economist said, "Exceeding one billion dollars in fixed-income assets is impressive, but it is an outcome, not a goal. It reflects our expertise in constructing individual bond portfolios that optimize income and capital preservation for our clients. That's our goal."

About South Texas Money Management, Ltd.



STMM was founded in 2000 by Jeanie Wyatt, CFA®. As of August 31, 2018 STMM managed approximately $3.7 billion in assets including equity, fixed income, and balanced asset classes for individuals, trusts, retirement plans, charitable foundations and endowments, as well as for bank trust departments and other institutions. Based in San Antonio, STMM has additional offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and Brenham/College Station. For more information, please see: www.stmmltd.com and http://www.stmmltd.com/fixed-income .

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

Media Contact: Josie Dorris, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing & Public Relations / (210) 824-8916 or jdorris@stmmltd.com

SOURCE South Texas Money Management, Ltd.

