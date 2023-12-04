South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Arlington to Launch New CBL-B Training

Limited Program Prepares Grads to Drive Buses, Straight Trucks and Utility Vehicles in Less Time than More Extensive CDL-A Training

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for qualified truck drivers with a Commercial Driver's License: Class A (CDL-A) has been well documented . Yet, not all commercial vehicles require comprehensive CDL-A training. Commercial Driver's License: Class B (CDL-B) training provides an option for individuals only interested in driving vehicles like a school bus, dump truck, straight truck or garbage truck. Recognizing a path to getting more qualified drivers on the road more quickly for less tuition than our CDL A program, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Arlington is set to launch a new CDL-B training program in November 2023. Successful completion of the DOT-compliant training program will provide students with the knowledge and skills to attempt a CDL-B Skills Test, required for obtaining their CDL.

"We see the CDL-B as the missing piece of the transportation puzzle. Not everyone interested in entering the trucking profession wants to drive a large semi-trailer, but there is also demand for school bus, dump truck and straight truck drivers," said Jeffery Burkhardt, Ancora Education Senior Director of Operations, Commercial Driver Training. "Preparing to earn your CDL-B requires less time in the classroom and less tuition than our CDL-A program. This is an amazing option for individuals who want to become a school bus driver*, for example, or for the construction worker who wants to expand his or her qualifications, but does not need the more extensive CDL-A training."

Class A vs Class B

A Class A license is considered the "universal" CDL, allowing drivers to operate most types of commercial vehicles, including those with a semi-trailer. A common Class A vehicle is a tractor and trailer combination unit, also known as a semi-trailer truck. CDL-A drivers are qualified to drive (with proper endorsements) commercial vehicles with a gross combination weight rating of 26,001 lbs or more, to include a towed vehicle that is heavier than 10,000 lbs. Examples include:

Tractor-trailers

Truck & trailer combinations Double and triple trailers

Tractor-trailer buses

Tanker vehicles

Livestock carriers

Flatbeds

A Class B license is more limited, only allowing drivers to operate a single vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 lbs. or heavier and/or any vehicle as described above that is towing another vehicle weighing less than 10,000 lbs. Examples include:

Straight trucks

Large buses (city, school, etc.)

Box trucks (delivery, couriers, furniture, etc.)

Dump trucks

*In order to drive a school bus in Texas, an individual must also obtain the proper passenger and school bus endorsements by passing additional knowledge and skills tests.

"CDL-B driving jobs are ideal for people who want to work in a more limited geographical area, staying closer to home, or if trucking is not a long-term career path," said Jennie Adams, Executive Director of STVT-Arlington. "Because CDL-B training requires less time and the tuition costs less than CDL-A, this option may resonate with individuals or employers looking to provide more training for their employees."

Enrollment Now Open

Enrollment for STVT-Arlington's new CDL-B training is now open and will be available on a rolling basis. The course meets the FMCSA's Entry Level Driver Training requirements, is 120 hours, and can be completed in as little as three weeks, including both classroom education and hands-on training to strengthen skills in:

Defensive Driving

General Maintenance Procedures

Accident Prevention

Relevant Safety Regulations

*South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-Arlington does not guarantee third-party licensure. Licensure requirements for taking and passing licensure examinations are not controlled by STVT but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to STVT. Therefore, STVT cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take licensure examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment. STVT does not guarantee employment or salary. Graduates must obtain their CDL-B license to be eligible for in-field employment.

About South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ has six convenient locations across South Texas and offers 11 training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Students receive personalized learning environments with industry-experienced instructors and quick program timelines. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance including guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.stvt.edu .

