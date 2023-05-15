South Texas Vocational Technical Institute Introduces Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Basic Refrigeration Training

Aims to Prepare Future Technicians in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, Texas summers are considered one of the most brutal times of the year with the triple digit temperatures often making headlines. And as Texans saw in 2022 with a shortage of HVAC professionals, it's important the industry is able to keep up with demand. To help combat this issue, the South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), has brought its comprehensive trade program in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, & Basic Refrigeration (HVAC/BR) to students in the Rio Grande Valley.

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

"We're thrilled that Brownsville will be our fourth campus to offer this training. With a population of nearly 200,000 people and a crop of new businesses in the region, the HVAC/BR program will help grow with the community," said Richard Sambrano, Executive Director of STVT Brownsville campus. "Students can expect a comprehensive approach that combines classroom-style education and hands-on learning environment, in addition to critical lessons in workplace safety."

On average, more than 40,000 HVAC/BR jobs are projected annually nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . In the same report, it states technicians will likely also be required to assist more frequently as new energy efficiency systems will need to be retrofitted, upgraded, or replaced entirely.

STVT's HVAC/BR training covers but is not limited to:

Electrical circuit troubleshooting and controls

Foundational electrical work understanding

Ventilation duct design and installation.

Air conditioning system design

Troubleshooting of gas and oil heating systems

Heating and cooling system design

Commercial/Industrial refrigeration systems

Coursework in the program can help students develop a better understanding of different types of equipment used in the HVAC/BR profession. Enrollment is currently underway for the 10-month program with classes offered on a rolling basis every five weeks. The HVAC/BR training program prepares students to sit for the EPA Section 608 Technician certification.

The HVAC/BR Curriculum at STVT is also recognized by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) , a leading education foundation for the construction industry. As partners, STVT will incorporate NCCER's curriculum specific skilled trades lessons.

STVT cannot guarantee job placement, salary or employment. STVT does not guarantee third-party certifications. Certification requirements for taking and passing certification examinations are not controlled by STVT but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to STVT. Therefore, STVT cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take certification examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment.

About South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute has five convenient locations across South Texas and offers 11 training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Students receive personalized learning environments with industry-experienced instructors and quick program timelines. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance including guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.stvt.edu .

